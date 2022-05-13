Hilary Duff will be the first to tell you that TikTok isn’t her forte. In her own words, the app is “super intimidating” and “scares” her. But that doesn’t mean the How I Met Your Father star is a stranger to whipping up quick and delicious recipes that would definitely make it on to your FYP. Case in point: Hilary Duff’s easy slider recipe will become your new go-to for pool days and patio season hangouts.

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, the mom-of-three — who recently partnered with the popular bread brand King’s Hawaiian — shares her grilled chicken slider recipe, which she regularly makes for her kids’ lunches and Slider Sunday feasts. And it needs to go viral on TikTok, because it’ll make your mouth water and takes just minutes to make.

“They’re so good, my husband honestly comes home from tour and he'll just be like, ‘Can it just be like sandwich night? Just your sandwich, nothing else,’” she shares of Matt Koma’s feelings about their household food staple.

To make Duff’s sliders, you only need six ingredients:

Chicken

King’s Hawaiian rolls

Bread and butter pickle

Mayonnaise

Arugula

Honey

Once you’ve grilled your chicken, you can assemble your mini sliders by adding the meat to your rolls, adding a bread and butter pickle, mayo, a bunch of arugula, and a drizzle of honey, and voila, you’re good to go, thanks to a creamy-sweet sauce that couldn’t be easier to make.

“We have them all the time because they’re so easy, and I swear they’re, like, addicting,” Duff says, adding that it’s become “a very sweet tradition” for her to assemble the sandwiches with her kids. “We have such busy schedules that we really try to get outside around the table around 5 o’clock. Usually we’re, like, swimming and in and out of the pool, and we’ll make these little sliders. They don't last very long, but it's a lot of fun [...] where we just try to spend a few hours together, all in one place.”

Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Duff is quick to emphasize that her job as a mom “comes first” and her kids — Luca, Banks, and Mae — are “the real stars in the household.” However, the actress has had her share of big TV projects over the years, most recently starring as 29-year-old photographer Sophie, who’s navigating the world of dating on How I Met Your Father.

The actress, who is also a producer on the series, says she was immediately excited about the role when she read the script. “It was a really different character than who I played on Younger, and I knew it was going to be a great step in the right direction for me. I was just ready for the challenge,” she shares.

However, Duff says she was initially apprehensive to say yes to a project that already had such a big fan following — and high expectations — from How I Met Your Mother. However, that nervousness dissipated when she realized how different this show was from its predecessor. How I Met Your Father, which was renewed for a second season, is set in modern day, has a completely different plotline, and tackles topics that are “very timely in our world today.”

“I feel like TV just kinds of needed this happy escape and this really cool, modern version of what friend circles look like these days, which the original didn't have,” she says. “In a funny way, the show has a lot of heart, but it's totally different. You’re not like, ‘That character’s the Barney.’ It’s completely new characters and it feels fresh.”

Hulu has yet to announce when How I Met Your Father Season 2 will premiere, but fans can hold themselves over with rewatches and by trying Duff’s slider recipe in the meantime.