How I Met Your Father Season 2 Is Officially Happening

After a successful launch of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, Hulu has renewed the series for another round of episodes. Here’s everything to know about How I Met Your Father Season 2, including potential release dates and other details.

Hilary Duff stars in How I Met Your Father, which is from This Is Us’ Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. She plays Sophie, part of a close-knit group of friends: Jesse, Valentina, Charlie, Ellen, and Sid. The show is a collective coming of age for the group, told from Sophie’s perspective in the future, where she’s played by Kim Cattrall, telling the story to her child.

Though the series is technically a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, it’s actually a standalone story, set in the current present. The only connection between the two shows is the same format, just gender-flipped. Unlike the original, the first season was conceived of as a shorter streaming series, with only 10 episodes instead of a broadcast run of 22-24. But the new season is planned to run more like a regular sitcom, with an order for nearly two dozen episodes.

Here’s what else to know about Season 2.

More to come...