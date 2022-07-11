There’s nothing better than lounging poolside with a cool hard seltzer in your hand. It’s peak summer vibes, but in order to achieve that dream, you need a pool. Since not everyone has access to a backyard pool this summer, High Noon and Swimply have joined forces to give select fans the ultimate pool experience. With High Noon and Swimply’s free pool rentals, you and your crew can throw the ultimate pool party on a budget.

High Noon has made its stance on pool days pretty clear with the launch of its limited-time Pool Pack and High Noon swimsuit collection. The spirit-based hard seltzer brand just wants you to have picture-perfect poolside moments and it all starts with finding the right location — that’s where Swimply comes in to save the day. Swimply is a premium pool rental platform. It’s kind of like Airbnb, but for private pools you can rent by the hour. However, with the High Noon and Swimply free pool rentals contest, you won’t need to spend any money at all on your very own private pool party. And the best part of all is you’ll receive some additional fun goodies from High Noon to make your day even better.

How To Get A High Noon And Swimply Free Pool Rental

Courtesy of High Noon

In order to get your own private pool party from High Noon and Swimply, you must be one of the first 50 fans to enter on July 15 starting at 12 p.m. ET. Only the first 50 fans will have their pool rentals covered by High Noon and Swimply, so mark your calendar now. Along with your pool rental being taken care of, you’ll also receive a High Noon Pool Kit. Each kit includes a cooler, a koozie, merch from the High Noon and Tropical Bros collab, and more. You’ll basically have everything you need for a solid summer pool day with your besties.

All you need to take care of is putting together the perfect summer songs playlist and bringing along a few oversized inflatables for cute Insta pics. You’ll also be in charge of the invite list. Since this is your pool party, you can choose to have a rager with all your BFFs or just an intimate affair with your partner or day one. Either way, High Noon and Swimply will take care of all the logistics. You just have to show up to your pool party rental and enjoy.

The High Noon and Swimply Pool Day sweepstakes is open to all U.S. residents, excluding anyone in Utah and D.C., and you must also be 21 or older to enter. The High Noon Summer Swim Kits will be available until July 31 or until all 50 entries have been received, and winners will be notified on or about Aug. 1.

If you miss out on getting a free pool rental, no worries at all. Swimply has tons of private pool rentals that aren’t too expensive if you and your besties still want to plan an epic pool party for the summer. You can even search pools in your area that are pet-friendly, have water slides, and/or come with grills for a backyard barbecue. Just don’t forget to bring along the Pool Pack of High Noon, so you can relax poolside with a fruity hard seltzer in hand.