High Noon Is Launching A Swimsuit Collection And Hawaiian Shirts
Plus, the hard seltzer brand is dropping two new flavors.
IMO, there’s nothing better than drinking an ice cold hard seltzer on a hot day. That is, of course, unless you’re also sitting by a pool, relaxing on a boat, or hanging out on the beach. For the perfect pool day, you can now look fab as well, because High Noon is dropping the swimsuit line you didn’t know you needed in your summer arsenal. High Noon’s limited-edition swimsuit collection is in collaboration with Tropical Bros, a Chicago-based clothing brand, and it is full of ‘Gram-worthy must-haves for the upcoming summer season.
The very first High Noon swimsuit collection, which is inspired by High Noon’s limited-edition Pool Pack, is available starting May 3, so you can start decking yourself out in High Noon merch ASAP. However, these cute finds will only be available while supplies last, and you don’t want to miss out. In the High Noon swimwear collection, you’ll find matching swim trunks, a one-piece swimsuit, and an adorable Hawaiian shirt that all feature designs inspired by the hard seltzer brand. Just imagine how cute you’ll look showing up to your first pool party of the season with your coordinated swimsuit and Hawaiian shirt. All you need is a High Noon in hand to really complete your Nooners-approved summer lewk.
Luckily, the High Noon Pool Pack collection features tasty summertime flavors like lime, guava, kiwi, and peach, so you’ll want to grab a Noon or two when heading to the pool. The lime and peach flavors are already fan favorites, and the guava and kiwi, which are being introduced for the 2022 summer season, are sure to be just as beloved. So, you’ll definitely want to bring a Pool Pack along with you for everyone at the party to enjoy so you can sip away as you lounge out on an oversized inflatable. If you’re ready to tropic like it’s hot, check out the full High Noon swimsuit collection for the piece you’ll be rocking all summer long.
