Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights brings out the monsters and creeps during the spookiest time of the year, and this season's absolute star is the viral Nikki Freeman from Curry Barker's smash hit horror movie, Obsession.

Despite some fans sparking a massive debate on TikTok over her involvement at HHN — arguing that she’s more of a tragic victim who needs a hug rather than a straight-up villain — there’s no denying her star power. Finding the character in the fog has become a major bucket-list moment for many guests. As a walkaround character without a dedicated haunted house, Nikki is a bit harder to spot. But if you manage to cross paths with her, you might just walk away with an exclusive, deeply unsettling gift.

How To Get A One Wish Willow Card From Nikki

Ready to unlock a new fear and score the coolest park souvenir? You could walk away from Halloween Horror Nights with your very own wish, just like Bear in Obsession. In August, HHN creative director John Murdy shared with fans that Universal would reveal a daily secret password on social media to use during character interactions.

According to Murdy, “Nikki is out in the park, but we're not going to tell you where she is. She's like, ‘Where's Waldo?’ You have to find her, and if you find her and give her the password, you might get something in return.”

That special “something” is a physical One Wish Willow business card complete with a customer service number. If you call it, you’ll hear a chilling automated message from the same rep from the movie that will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up if you’re easily scared. The reason I know this is because I successfully secured a card myself.

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The Best Spots To Hunt For Nikki

I found Nikki lurking right next to the walkway connecting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the backlot houses (which is also where you’ll find Art the Clown). This area is a great place to start scouting for her, but on other nights, she’s been spotted near the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster and on the street near the Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! attraction.

Before you approach her, make sure to check the official Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornights) Instagram story for the secret code so you can casually let that word (or words) slip into your conversation. If Nikki hasn’t just handed out a card, you could score the special gift.

Fair warning: Timing is everything. The first time I attempted to get a card from Nikki, she had just handed her final one to the guest ahead of me, leaving me completely empty-handed. Luckily, I spotted her again as I was headed back into the park, and that time I hit the jackpot. One fan online shared that only 100 One Wish Willow cards are given out each night, so you’ll definitely want to hunt for her early in the evening.

Satisfy Your Cravings With The One Wish Churro

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If you miss out on finding Nikki or are strictly a foodie with a serious sweet tooth, there’s another (and honestly, more delicious) way to get your hands on a One Wish Willow vibe. Head right over to the churro cart next to the Wizarding World entrance, where you’ll find a limited-edition One Wish Churro for $9. The treat is a chocolate churro that comes wrapped in the official One Wish Willow packaging from Obsession, and it’s only available during the event.

The brown sugar coating makes the treat look just like a real One Wish Willow branch, and when you bite into it, the crunchiness sounds exactly like when Bear snaps the wood in half. The theming is incredibly spot on, and let's be real, you really can’t go wrong with a theme park churro. I just wish the chocolate flavor was more prominent — it was about as non-existent as Bear’s apology for ruining Nikki’s life. Regardless, this is a total must for Obsession fans who want a tasty snack to stress-eat while heading to the next haunted house.