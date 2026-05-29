Curry Barker’s Obsession may be a box-office hit, but can you believe this indie horror masterpiece was made on a modest $750,000 budget? It took less than a month to film back in 2024, which is real movie magic as well. For any fans hopelessly under its spell, a handful of its eeriest real-life filming locations are waiting for you around Burbank, California, right now.

Track Down The One Wish Willow At This Real LA Attraction

Yes, the crystal shop where Bear (Michael Johnston) purchased the infamous One Wish Willow that started it all is an actual place. Head over to The Green Man, a beautiful metaphysical supply store and apothecary located at 824 North Hollywood Way. It’s filled with everything from shimmering crystal necklaces to handcrafted spell kits. Though they’re currently sold out of One Wish Willow replicas, you can easily hop on the waiting list for the next highly anticipated restock.

Of course, if you’ve seen Obsession and know exactly how horribly wrong that little wish can go, you might want to steer clear of the willow branch completely. Instead, safely grab a piece of tiger’s eye crystal for maximum spiritual protection. Beyond the movie's lore, The Green Man is a haven for any set-jetters who consider themselves amateur witches, or anyone who just wants to pick up some candles, jewelry, or incense as a souvenir.

Recreate Bear & Nikki’s "Nice Date"

While you’re in Los Angeles, stop by some other Obsession filming locations like the restaurant from Nikki (Inde Navarrette) and Bear’s date. According to Reddit detectives, the restaurant is Little Toni’s at 4745 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. The retro spot features Italian dishes like pizza and pasta. It’s great for a dinner out with the one person you love more than anyone else in the whole wide world. Just don’t ruin your “nice date” by asking the wrong question like Bear did.

Keep Tabs On The Moving Trivia Night Hotspot

The restaurant may still be open, but unfortunately, the bar from the trivia night scene is currently closed as it moves to a new location. That is The Roguelike Tavern in Studio City.

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Snap A Pic Outside The Music Shop

Remember the local music store where Bear, Nikki, Sarah (Megan Lawless), and Ian (Cooper Tomlinson) work? IRL, that was Cassell’s Music. The beloved shop sadly closed down in 2025 after almost 80 years of business. (Fun fact: It was even featured in the 1992 film Wayne’s World.) While the doors are locked, you could still visit the building at 901 N Maclay Ave. to grab a cute photo in front of the legendary storefront.

Step Directly Into The Opening Scene

If you want to see exactly where the movie's magic begins, you definitely need to stop by the diner from the very first scene. This is Cadillac Jack’s, which sits right next to the famous Pink Motel on San Fernando Road. Both 1950s film sets have been used in a number of movies, like Drive, Grease 2, and The House Bunny. Guess Barker isn’t the only director *obsessed* with this spot.