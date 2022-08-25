As excited as you may be to see your friends again or start your first semester at college, the back-to-school season can be a very stressful time. Getting into the right mindset after adjusting to sleeping in and taking it easy all summer long can be difficult and anxiety-ridden. Luckily, Headspace’s back-to-school collection can help ease some of that tension you’re feeling, while getting you into the right mindset for the year.

The New York Times reported back in 2021 that there has been a youth mental health crisis on the rise since 2020. It makes sense. Not only is school already a stressor, but the uncertainty of the last few years has not made it easy for anyone. Headspace recognizes the impact that this time of year can have on students and is in turn trying to provide anyone who needs it with access to tools that can help ease any tension. You may already be familiar with Headspace, but the mindfulness app was designed to make it easy for users to access meditation that is backed by science and other mental health tools to help them through anything they’re currently dealing with. Their overall mission is “to improve the health and happiness of the world,” and that includes students heading off to college.

What Is Headspace’s Student Plan?

Despite President Joe Biden’s recent announcement to offer student loan relief, going to college is expensive AF. That may be a major factor in why you’re currently stressed out. It’s hard following your dreams when they’re forcing you to live on a tight budget, and you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your mental health as a result. That’s why Headspace is offering their Student Plan for full-time and part-time college students. The Student Plan is available for just $10 a year, which is about 83 cents a month, making it 85% off their regular price.

All you need to sign up for Headspace’s Student Plan is a document proving that you’re currently enrolled in a college or university with your name, the name of your school, and an issue date within the last three months. This can include your transcript or your current class schedule. You don’t even need a school email if you prefer to use your own.

What’s Available In Headspace’s Back-To-School Collection?

Headspace spoke with fellow students to determine what topics are actually affecting them today. While exam-related stress may be what you think students are dealing with the most, Headspace’s research found that not to be the case. Instead, students are looking for help navigating being a young adult and living on their own for the first time. With this in mind, Headspace has curated a collection of meditations and mindfulness exercises that can help.

For instance, if you’re worried about burnout from your current lecture schedule, there are tools for you. Sleep could be one way you find that work-life balance in school, but it may be hard catching some Z’s in your new dorm. As a solution, try some breathing exercises in Headspace that are aimed to get you to sleep better. There are also breathing exercises if you’re currently feeling stressed. These exercises can be used to help get rid of any anxiety you’re feeling before a big test or during the first week of classes if you’re nervous about meeting new people.

Let’s face it, Sunday Scaries are all too real and Headspace even has some tools on how to beat them so you’re feeling your best as the dreaded Monday approaches. You could even try a meditation for self-esteem right before you have to present a big project in class or you’re having trouble speaking up in one of your recitations. Of course, Headspace also has topics on happiness so you can focus on the positive and really enjoy your time in school. After all, they say these are some of the best years of your life, and you want to make that true.

Don’t feel pressured to just stick with the student-related topics, either. Headspace has a ton of articles in meditation, sleep, stress, and mindfulness for you to choose from within their app, all from experts and teachers, so take the time to browse through the different options.