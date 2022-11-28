You’ve been cordially invited to attend the Yule Ball celebration this year. For many Potterheads, donning a gorgeous dress like Hermione’s and dancing the night away in honor of the Triwizard Tournament has been on your bucket list since you first read or saw Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in theaters. Now, that dream can become a reality with the Harry Potter Yule Ball experience, which is happening in select cities this year.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is an immersive experience very similar to The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience that you may have seen all over your FYP. The event has interactive performers and Wizarding World-worthy photo moments that will really make you feel like you’re visiting Hogwarts for the holidays. Not to mention, there are also delicious hors d'oeuvres and drinks for foodies, and if you’re still looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping, the Yule Ball also has a festive market as well. When you’re not dancing or casting spells, you can pick up a few presents and treat yourself to some Harry Potter souvenirs to take home.

For anyone who hasn’t been able to travel to Universal Studios in Orlando or Hollywood, visit the Warner Bros. Tour in London, or even stop by the Harry Potter New York flagship store in NYC, this is a great way to immerse yourself in the Wizarding World. You don’t even need a Nimbus 2000 to get there.

Where Is Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration?

Courtesy of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

Right now, the Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is happening in Houston, Texas at the Paraiso Maravilla. The venue has been completely transformed so it looks like the Great Hall during the holidays with Christmas trees and colorful lighting. While this is the only location in the U.S. available right now, the Yule Ball is also happening in Mexico City, Milan, and Montreal as well.

Fever is co-producing the Yule Ball along with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. Fever not only helped to produce the Bridgerton experience, but also the Stranger Things experience, which is currently in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and London. It’s possible that, like the Bridgerton and Stranger Things experiences, the Yule Ball will also be traveling to other cities, but there is no word on that right now. If you do want to experience the Yule Ball during the most wonderful time of the year, you’ll need to travel to Houston.

How Much Is Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration?

Courtesy of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

Prices for the Harry Potter Yule Ball range from $59 to $109 per person, depending on when you go and which ticket you get. The most budget-friendly ticket is a standard ticket during the week, and for a splurge, you’ll want to get a premium package ticket for the weekend. While the standard ticket just includes admission to the ball, you get priority access with the premium package, along with a complimentary drink and a Harry Potter-themed gift.

If you’re hoping to get tons of content for the ‘Gram and TikTok, a premium package may be worth it for that early entry into the space.

What To Expect At The Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

Courtesy of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

While each ball is two hours long, that time will fly by like the Weasley’s car. After all, you’ll want to do a little bit of everything offered. That means when you’re not learning the Champions Waltz to perform on the dance floor or interacting with your Hogwarts house prefect, you’ll need to snap some pictures in your ballgown, purchase a few snacks to try, and stop by the market for a new wand or Hogwarts house robe.

TikToker @tedthetoycollector ordered a cocktail from the Harry Potter Yule Ball menu, which included both cocktails and mocktails themed to the different Hogwarts houses. Of course, there is also a non-alcoholic Butterbeer on the menu, because it wouldn’t be a Harry Potter celebration without Butterbeer. The drinks aren’t included in the standard or premium ticket prices, but they’re worth it for how Insta-worthy and delicious they are.

While you don’t need to dress up for the Yule Ball, it is heavily encouraged. Plus, this is the perfect opportunity to wear that gorgeous gown or sparkling suit in the back of your closet and show it off during the fashion parade. Just don’t forget to bring along your wand, if you have one. You’ll want to have your wand at the ready to cast some spells and bring some holiday magic — aka snow — into the ballroom during your visit.

Tickets are on sale now but only available in limited quantities, so Accio the ones you want before they disappear.