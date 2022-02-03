12 Harry Potter-Themed Valentine's Day Cards On Etsy For Your Chosen One

Before you know it, Valentine’s Day will be here. To show your loved ones how much you care, you might want to Accio some Harry Potter-themed Valentine’s Day cards on Etsy into your cart ASAP. Cards are always a great idea as Valentine’s Day gifts because they allow you to really say how you feel about your chosen one, and Etsy has some one-of-a-kind options to choose from.

Harry Potter-themed Valentine’s Day cards are perfect for the Potterhead in your life. They’ll appreciate the magical references to their fave books and films, while also getting a special note just from you. Let’s not forget that some of these cards are Sirius-ly LOL-worthy as well. Whether you and your partner are friends turned lovers like Ron and Hermione, or just BFFs who share a love of the Wizarding World, you’ll be able to find a good Harry Potter Valentine’s Day card on Etsy to match your relationship.

A Valentine’s Day card is also a great way to send your love long-distance. While it may not be a Hogwarts acceptance letter via owl delivery, a Harry Potter Valentine’s Day card in the mail is just as exciting to receive. Since you don’t have a Sorting Hat to help you out, here are 12 spellbinding Harry Potter-themed Valentine’s Day cards on Etsy for you to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This Hogwarts House Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Animal Love Card Etsy $7 See on Etsy Even if you aren’t in the same Hogwarts house as your partner, you still love each other. Opposites attract after all, right? If you know your SO’s Hogwarts house, get them this animal card that can be customized with either a lion, eagle, snake, or badger based on Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff.

02 This Marauder’s Map Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Personalized Marauder Wizardry Map Valentine's Day Card Etsy $7 See on Etsy Etsy is great if you’re looking for personalized gifts to get your valentine, and this Marauder’s Map card is a perfect example. When ordering, you can have this Valentine’s Day card customized with you and your partner’s names on it as a reference to your adventures together.

03 This Dementor Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Dementor Valentine Etsy $4 $3 See on Etsy Just like a Dementor, your crush may take your breath away whenever you see them. Of course, that’s the only thing they have in common, but this Valentine’s Card is still very funny. It’s like the perfect Harry Potter pick-up line to get their attention.

04 This Dobby Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card I Love You Like Dobby Loves Socks Etsy $4 See on Etsy Another hilarious Harry Potter card you could get for your valentine is this Dobby one. If you’ve read the books and seen the films, you know how important socks are to the beloved house-elf. So, feel free to send this to anyone you like.

05 This Golden Snitch Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card You're The Perfect Catch Etsy $5 See on Etsy If your valentine is golden, you may want to get this Snitch Valentine’s Day card. It perfectly expresses how lucky you feel to be with your partner.

06 This Severus Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Wizard Love And Romantic Card Etsy $4 See on Etsy You can’t go wrong with a Harry Potter pun. This Severus Snape Valentine’s Day card is not only sweet, but it’s also funny. You can also order it to be sent directly to your partner or BFF for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

07 This Wand Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card I Choose You Card Etsy $5 See on Etsy Just like a wizard’s wand chooses them, you’ve chosen your partner. Let them know how special they are with this wand card. It features some of the more iconic wands from the series like Voldemort’s wand and the Elder Wand.

08 This Quidditch Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card You're a Keeper Harry Potter Greeting Card Etsy $5 See on Etsy Another Quidditch option for you to choose from is this keeper Valentine’s Day card. It’s punny and cute with an adorable drawing of smiling Quidditch goal posts. In your message inside, you can add even more punny Harry Potter pick-up lines like, “You must be a Snitch, because I’ve been Seeking you.”

09 This Snape Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Always Card Etsy $6 See on Etsy For an emotional card, you’ll want to get this “always” one. It features Snape’s Patronus and iconic line about Lily Potter. When your valentine opens this, they’ll know you’ll always love them.

10 This Cute Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Magic Valentines Day Card Etsy $5 See on Etsy This Harry Potter Valentine’s Day card is too cute to pass up. It features some iconic characters and items from the series in a heart shape. On the inside, it wishes your partner or BFF a “magical Valentine’s Day.”

11 This “Chosen One” Harry Potter Valentine’s Day Card Wizard Love Card Etsy $8 See on Etsy While Harry may be the “chosen one,” your partner is the one for you. Let them know how important they are with this card. You can even order a set of eight for your entire BFF squad.