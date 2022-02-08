With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Hannah Godwin is encouraging fans to treat their loved ones (and themselves) with the gift of one-of-a-kind experiences. Hannah Godwin’s own Valentine’s Day 2022 plans include a sweet surprise for fiancé Dylan Barbour, plus she’s sending special Galentine’s Day gifts to her closest friends this year. So she’s encouraging fans to share the love by giving away a free vacation — and she told Elite Daily all about it.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is hosting a Galentine’s Day trip giveaway to Miami with shopping rewards app Drop. If travel and spending time with your favorite people is your love language, you know that planning experiences with your BFFs or SO is the best Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day gift you can give. So when we caught up with her to chat about all things Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day, Godwin was quick to share some of her favorite ideas for Galentine’s Day activities, including how to enter to win a free vacation to Miami with your bestie.

The reality star, who plans to spend Feb. 13 having brunch with her No. 1 BFF, her mom, this year, tells Elite Daily that Galentine’s Day is a great opportunity to bond with your friends or show them how much you care. “Obviously Valentine's Day is great, but there's something just really important and awesome about building female friendships,” she says. “Especially with where the world is now, people are kind of living far away or not able to see each other, but checking on your girlfriends is just so powerful.”

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Godwin, who was a finalist on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019, says her ideal Galentine’s Day would be spent catching sunsets, hanging out over brunch, or checking out a new restaurant with her besties. While she won’t be hanging out with her friends this year, she is planning on surprising her besties with some virtual gift cards from the Drop app, which she’s hosting the giveaway with.

“I've always just honestly considered myself, like, a girl’s girl,” she says about how she approaches her friendships. “I've been able to keep in touch with a lot of the girls from [The Bachelor] even by just sending little memes and texts here and there. For my Los Angeles friends, I love grabbing brunch or shopping together.” The Alabama native is known for being friends with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett from Peter Weber’s season, as well as Hannah Brown, Demi Burnett, and Katie Morton from her own season.

Godwin is also planning something special for Valentine’s Day to “switch things up” with Barbour, whom she recently bought a home with in Los Angeles. The reality stars, who got engaged during the Season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, have yet to pin down their official wedding date, but they’re aiming for 2023.

“We’ve been talking with our wedding planners and trying to kind of figure out details of when we’ll get married, but [buying our house] honestly kind of shifted our focus onto that for right now . . . We don't want it to be 2024, but we’ve got to figure it out,” she says.

However, Godwin is still planning on dialing up the romance for Feb. 14. The reality star, who says she and Barbour are both “very into romantic gestures and love rom-coms,” says she feels like it’s her turn to figure out the couple’s Valentine’s Day plans. “Last year, Dylan planned Valentine's Day. I kind of want to take it on this year and maybe plan something for him just to make him feel special,” she reveals.

Considering the pair are in the midst of packing up and getting ready to move into their new home, Godwin is leaning toward staying in and whipping up something in the kitchen. “We're huge foodies,” she says, “so I could see it revolving around either, like, us cooking something really good at home or going to a cool restaurant.”

How To Enter Hannah Godwin’s Drop Galentine’s Day Promotion

While you might be planning something more low-key for your Valentine’s Day celebrations, Godwin is teaming up with shopping rewards app Drop to gift you and your best friend (platonic or romantic) a free six-day, five-night trip to Miami, as well as other weekly prizes like free AirPods and gift cards.

Until Saturday, Feb. 26, you can enter Hannah Godwin’s Drop Galentine’s Day Giveaway by signing up for the rewards app (which you can do for free). Next, you and your bestie will want to enter the Galentine’s Day promotion as a team and shop brands like Sephora, Apple, and Our Place on the app for bonus entries.

In addition to the grand prize trip to Miami, which includes $1,000 in airfare, a foodie tour, a stay at a four-star hotel, and a moonlit cruise, you could be up for other weekly prizes, which Godwin will announce on Drop’s Instagram on Feb. 13, Feb. 21, and March 4. She will also share the grand prize winner on March 4.

Keep in mind that you can enter with your bestie, your partner, or even a family member, and you can use the trip giveaway whenever you feel comfortable traveling. So, if a free vacation to Miami sounds like your dream escape, don’t sleep on entering the promotion and planning your future getaway. For her part, Godwin recommends Little Havana and the Design District as can’t-miss Miami attractions.

“I feel like Miami is kind of like the perfect little warm spot for people to escape to,” Godwin says. “The beach is obviously such a vibe, the culture there is incredible, and it’s so photogenic. It’s just really fun to take a walk, look around, and try the food.” Guess we know what to add to our Miami bucket list.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.