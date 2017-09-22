Puns can be extremely clever, and sure, if you're one to overuse them, they may very well make your friends want to roll their eyes. We've all been there. But most of the time, whether you hear a cheesy pun or a pretty solid one, I bet you're usually smiling at them. And to be quite honest, Halloween is the perfect holiday for puns... and it's almost here. From pumpkins to bats, ghosts to vampires, there are so many awesome characters and mascots of the holiday that make it really easy to drop a somewhat cheesy line. Halloween is also the perfect time for capturing all of those festive moments on your Instagram. Whether you're rocking your Halloween costume with the squad or hosting a pumpkin carving afternoon with your bae, the best way to combine great times and your punny sense of humor is to have an epic list of Halloween puns for Instagram lined up.

When your friends scroll through Instagram and see your punny captions — even if they have a bit of the cheesiness factor — they’ll be laughing on the inside right along with you. Puns are all in good fun, and everyone knows a great caption truly makes your entire post come full circle, and a drab one can totally ruin it. But puns can be kind of difficult to come up with on your own if you're put on the spot. No sweat if you're struggling, because I have you covered. Here are 55 Halloween puns you can use for your Instagram captions this year. When it's Halloween and you snap the most amazing picture with your friends that you want to post right away, use these puns, and get right back to partying the night away.

Luka Jankovic/E+/Getty Images

“Creep it real.” “I'm here for the boos.” If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey "Witch better have my candy." "Trick or treat yo'self." "Bow down, witches." "Hey, boo-tiful!" "I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus." "Boo, Felicia." #SquadGhouls "Resting witch face." "Straight outta coffin." "Basic witch." "Gimme all the boos." "Eat, drink, & be scary." "Cheers, witches." "Spooktacular." "Me & my ghoulfriends." "Fangtastic." "Keep calm & carry a wand." "Wicked awesome." "Life is gourd." "Oh my gourd, I love fall." "I'm exorcising." "Putting the 'boo' in booty." "Happy haunting, ghoulfriend." "Let's have some skele-fun." "I'm all wrapped up in you." — Don Gibson "Uni-candy corn." "Have a gourd time on Halloween." "You're just my (blood) type." "Eye love you." "Hey, boo!" "Batty about you." "I like you because you're kind of (candy) corny." "You've caught me in your web." "Let's get this party startled." "You can't skele-run from my skele-puns." "Demons are a ghoul's best friend." “I go to bars for the boos." "Getting kissed by a vampire is a pain in the neck." "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." "No body won the skeleton race." "Happy Hollow-een." "Halloween candy is yummy and all, but don't forget to save room for 'I scream.'" "No matter what costumes they wear, when the Halloween candy comes out, everyone is a goblin!" "You are unBOOlievable." “Pick your poison.” “This costume is killer.” “I want you in my bloodline.” “The bats have left the bell tower.” — Bauhaus, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” “Well if the broom fits...” “Find me where the wild things are.” — Alessia Cara, “Wild Things” “Cause baby now we got bad blood.” —Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood” “Sometimes, dead is better.” — Pet Sematary

