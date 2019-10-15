With Halloween creeping up around the corner, it's time to have some spooktacular fun. As someone who loves all things scary, my friends are always asking me what's the most fun Halloween thing to do. My answer is always Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood. I love the movie-level haunted houses and creepy themed food, but one of my favorite things is walking through the scare zones and posing for pictures with the monsters. For every picture you snap, you'll want to have some Halloween Horror Nights Instagram captions ready to go.

Universal Studios has a way of making you feel like you've stepped inside some of your favorite horror movies and TV shows as you walk through their haunted house. In years past, they’ve created haunted houses themed to Stranger Things and Ghostbusters, and this year is no different. There is a Halloween house, one with iconic Universal Monsters, and a double feature from Blumhouse that includes scenes from Freaky and The Black Phone. One of the highlights of Halloween Horror Nights 2022 is the inclusion of The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare haunted house and bar, featuring some Inst-worthy cocktails you’ll want to take a picture of before you sip. To make posting online easier than navigating a thriller, you need some captions for Halloween Horror Nights ready to go. Having a mix of Halloween Horror Nights captions and scary movie quotes will allow you to share your snaps without having to look away from the monster creeping around every corner.

Whether you’re sharing your foodie pics of skull-shaped pizza or a selfie with a Death Eater in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, any of these 50 Halloween Horror Nights Instagram captions will work.

Courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort

"I ain't afraid of no ghost." — Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters" "'Don't look behind you,' they said." "Creeping it real at Halloween Horror Nights." "Look behind you." "Felt cute, might run away from the monsters later." "Hanging out with my main ghouls." "Save your fears for another day." "Here for the tricks and treats." "I'm un-boo-lievably scared." "What ghost up, must come down." "Ride into the scare zone." "Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!" — Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters" "I'm not klowning around here." "Having a truly horror-filled night." "I'm waffley scared right now." "Got my boo to protect me." "It's now the monster mash." — Bobby Pickett, "Monster Mash" "Too cute to spook." "I apologize ahead of time if I run away from you in the maze." "Fully prepared to be spooked." "I want my mummy.” "Just getting a breath of fresh scare at Halloween Horror Nights." "Having a screamin' good time." "I can't decide if being in the front of the group or back of the group is better." "There's definitely something strange in this neighborhood." "Now, this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down." — Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" "I'm sorry for how I reacted in the haunted house." "Don't you dare suggest we split up." "Getting into the Halloween spirit." "Boo-ckle up, it's gonna be a scary night." “Nope.” – Nope “I’m blinded by the light.” – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” “Having a fangtastic time at Halloween Horror Nights.” “Now we’ve got bad blood.” – Taylor Swift, “Bad Blood” “It's Halloween. Everyone's entitled to one good scare.” – Halloween “It was the Boogeyman.” – Halloween “I’ve got the Sunday scaries.” “Great. We're gonna be killed by Murder Barbie.” – Freaky “Halloween is my favorite howl-o-day.” “Hanging with my witches at Halloween Horror Nights.” “I’ve been a haunt mess going through these houses.” “When in doubt, witch it out at Halloween Horror Nights.” “Having a gourd time at Halloween Horror Nights.” “The only thing scarier than the houses are the wait times.” “There is no way they'd let me be a Death Eater!” – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince “Halloween Horror Nights is always a spooktacular time.” “I’m going to trick-or-treat myself to a drink.” “Feeling wicked cute.” “Something wicked this way comes.” – William Shakespeare, Macbeth “Oh what a fright!”

Now you're all set to race from house to house without hesitation. Check every maze and scare zone off your list while also posting that scary good Insta pic on the 'Gram. Just remember to hold your bestie's hand tight and check to make sure there aren't any creatures lurking behind you.