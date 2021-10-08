Deciding on a Halloween costume for yourself is already difficult enough, but trying to find something for your pet at home can feel overwhelming AF. Since you know your fur friend will look absolutely adorable in anything you put them in, narrowing down your choices is hard. If you’re ready to start browsing some choices for your fur baby’s spooky disguise, you’ll want to check out Halloween Express 2021 pet costumes to shop some of the best looks for this year’s spooky season.

You may feel the indecisiveness of Libra season creeping in whenever you try to shop around for pet costumes, but Halloween Express has broken down their collection into two simple categories — classic costumes and famous characters — to make it a little easier for you. If you’re looking for something generic like a spider or skeleton, go the classic costumes route. On the flip side, if you’d rather get something more modern that your friends will recognize when you post it on the ‘Gram, the famous characters section is the way to go

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options out their, here are some of the best of what’s available in Halloween Express’ pet costumes collection for 2021 that you can browse. Whether you’re vibe this year is more scary or too cute to spook, this list of 10 pet costumes has got you covered so your dog or cat ready will be ready for Howl-o-ween in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Lady Gaga Pop Sensation Pet Costume Halloween Express $43 $36 See on Halloween Express If your pup is a diva who likes to take center stage in all your Instagram pics, you’ll want to get this Pop Sensation pet costume. It’s clearly modeled after the queen of the little monsters, Lady Gaga, thanks to its doggy sunglasses and a hair bow wig. Along with all the photos you’ll inevitably take of your dog in this look, you’ll also want to record a few TikTok videos set to songs like “Monster” and “Bad Romance.”

02 Minion Minion Pet Costume Halloween Express $36 $33 See on Halloween Express The minions from the Despicable Me franchise are undoubtedly some of the most adorable characters to ever exist. It seems only fitting to dress your too-cute dog in a minions costume for Halloween. You could even use a line from Despicable Me, like “It’s so fluffy,” to caption your doggy pics.

03 Katy Perry Cupcake Girl Pet Costume Halloween Express $15 $8 See on Halloween Express This Katy Perry-inspired look is another recognizable pop star costume you can get from Halloween Express. While it’s called “Cupcake Girl,” it’s modeled after Perry’s look in her “California Gurls” music video with her iconic blue hair wig and cupcake bra. Your pooch will be such a good sport wearing this that you’ll want to get them their very own pupcake as a treat afterwards.

04 Beer Keg Beer Keg Pet Costume Halloween Express $49 $37 See on Halloween Express One of the funniest costumes that Halloween Express has is this beer keg costume, which will make your dog look like they’re carrying a keg everywhere they go. The best part of all is that their back legs are used to make it look like another dog is helping them, so you’ll want to record a bunch of videos of your dog walking around the house for instant LOLs.

05 Skeleton Glows In The Dark Pet Costume Halloween Express $50 $42 See on Halloween Express While this skeleton costume is cute on its own, you can use it to make a Phoebe Bridgers-inspired costume as well. The “Motion Sickness” singer is known for wearing skeleton onesies like this one. You could even wear a matching onesie ($43, Halloween Express) with your pup for all those nights you plan on watching scary movies together on the couch.

06 Toto From The Wizard Of Oz Dog Basket Pet Costume Halloween Express $49 $34 See on Halloween Express If you’re dressing up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween this year, get your dog this costume to look like your Toto. The design is what makes it truly one of the best costumes from Halloween Express. When put on, it makes your pup look like they’re Toto peeking his head out of Dorothy’s basket.

07 ‘80s Retro 80's Pet Costume Halloween Express $41 $36 See on Halloween Express For a real blast from the past, get your pet this ‘80s-inspired costume. It comes with a very retro neon tracksuit and a boombox to make your dog or cat look like they’re about to breakdance or listen to some Run-D.M.C. It’s totally tubular.

08 Spider Pet Spider Costume Halloween Express $50 $42 See on Halloween Express If you’d rather go the scary route, you have to get this spider costume. It’ll make your dog look like a creepy crawler whenever they walk around. You may even frighten people on your daily walks around the neighborhood, so be careful.

09 Box Of Chocolates Chocolate Box Pet Costume Halloween Express $49 $41 See on Halloween Express The versatility of this costume makes it a must-have. First of all, a box of chocolates is a sweet costume idea by itself. However, the best way to wear this is if you’re planning to go as Forrest Gump for Halloween. Your pup will be the box of chocolates he carries around. You could even use his iconic line as your Insta caption for your matching costume snap.