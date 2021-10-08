Deciding on a Halloween costume for yourself is already difficult enough, but trying to find something for your pet at home can feel overwhelming AF. Since you know your fur friend will look absolutely adorable in anything you put them in, narrowing down your choices is hard. If you’re ready to start browsing some choices for your fur baby’s spooky disguise, you’ll want to check out Halloween Express 2021 pet costumes to shop some of the best looks for this year’s spooky season.
You may feel the indecisiveness of Libra season creeping in whenever you try to shop around for pet costumes, but Halloween Express has broken down their collection into two simple categories — classic costumes and famous characters — to make it a little easier for you. If you’re looking for something generic like a spider or skeleton, go the classic costumes route. On the flip side, if you’d rather get something more modern that your friends will recognize when you post it on the ‘Gram, the famous characters section is the way to go
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options out their, here are some of the best of what’s available in Halloween Express’ pet costumes collection for 2021 that you can browse. Whether you’re vibe this year is more scary or too cute to spook, this list of 10 pet costumes has got you covered so your dog or cat ready will be ready for Howl-o-ween in no time.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.