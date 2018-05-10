You've been counting down the days until graduation, and it's finally here. It's a major milestone in your life, and prime time to celebrate all the hard work you've put into your degree the past few years. As exciting as the day is, it'll be over within the blink of an eye. You'll want to make the most of it as you’re moving your tassel to the other side, tossing your cap in the air, and hugging all of your college BFFs as if you'll never let go. Don't let these special memories fade, and instead, take as many pictures as possible to pair with graduation quotes for Instagram.

Reminiscing on your graduation day will be so much easier to do when all your pictures are posted on Instagram. Of course, you want to really live in the moment as well, which is why having graduation quotes for Instagram ready to go is so important. You may even be counting down the days until you graduate by posting some of your fave college memories, and for that, you’ll need graduation countdown quotes as well. It really is a bittersweet time as one door closes and another opens. You can be both excited about your next chapter and sad to say goodbye to your college days. With all the mixed emotions involved, it helps to have graduation memories quotes that perfectly sum up how you feel.

In fact, some bittersweet graduation quotes for Instagram are an easy way to express everything you’re feeling with just a few words. So, when you're in a rush to the afterparty or just living in the moment, use any of these 40 graduation caption ideas and walking across the stage at graduation quotes for any pics you want to post. It's your big day, after all, so stay in the moment and keep those memories forever.

"Behind you, all your memories. Before you, all your dreams. Around you, all who love you. Within you, all you need." "What feels like the end is often the beginning." "Take pride in how far you've come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don't forget to enjoy the journey." — Michael Josephson "It always seems impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jennifer Lee "What she tackles, she conquers." — Gilmore Girls "This is the beginning of anything you want." "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!" — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go! "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg "I can and I will. Watch me." — Carrie Green "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." — Dr. Seuss "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt "The tassel was worth the hassle." "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." — E. E. Cummings "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try." — John F. Kennedy "The thing about new beginnings is that they require something else to end." — Gossip Girl "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why." — Mark Twain "With brave wings, she flies." — Devin O'Branagan "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "I think I'm quite ready for another adventure." — Lord of the Rings "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." — B.B. King "I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." — Estee Lauder "Go forth and set the world on fire." — St. Ignatius of Loyola "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou “Long live the walls we crashed through. I had the time of my life, with you.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Live” “Understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, so use it well.” — Mindy Kaling “Change takes courage.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “If you want to be the best, you have to do things other people aren't willing to do.” — Michael Phelps “You already have everything you need inside of you right now, today.” — Alicia Keys “The future is always uncertain, but we who celebrate what you have done, who celebrate all of your achievements, we are certain of one thing on this day: You will not let us down.” — Tom Hanks “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” — Anatole France, Works of Anatole France “Ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb.” — Miley Cyrus, “The Climb” “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” — Williams Shakespeare “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis “I'm off to change the world.” “Whatever you do, do it well.” — Walt Disney “We must accept the end of something in order to begin to build something new." “This is the part where you find out who you are." — The Maine, "Whoever She Is"