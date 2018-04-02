It's been four (or more) years, and you've finally arrived. It's the day when you get to walk across that stage, grab that diploma, and prove to everyone that you really did it. Seriously, even though a lot of us do go to college, it's a huge accomplishment. You're supposed to bask in your own glory, at least for a little bit. No matter what your college experience was like, graduation day is bittersweet. You're surrounded by the people you love, who have cheered you on for your years of schooling. You're also ringing in the big day alongside your also-graduating college besties, and you've got so much pride in you that you just might burst. But also, deep inside, you're thinking, "It's over? Just like that?" That's why you're going to need some sad captions for your graduation cap pics.

Between the pics with your squad, the solo plandid shots popping your bottle of champagne, and the fam pics with mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa, you're going to need some seriously spot-on graduation captions that give all the feels. They've got to capture all those grad day moods: happiness, relief, and a little bit of sadness. But let’s be real, most of the day you’ll be feeling sentimental and sad. These 40 sad graduation quotes are perfect Instagram captions for all of your bittersweet pics from the big day. All you've got to worry about is not tripping when you walk across the stage, got it?

Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"Behind you, all your memories. Before you, all your dreams. Around you, all who love you. Within you, all you need." "What feels like the end is often the beginning." "Take pride in how far you've come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don't forget to enjoy the journey." — Michael Josephson "It always seems impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jennifer Lee "What she tackles, she conquers." — Gilmore Girls "This is the beginning of anything you want." "You're off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!" — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go! "I don't know where I'm going, but I'm on my way." — Carl Sandburg "I can and I will. Watch me." — Carrie Green "Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened." — Dr. Seuss "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Eleanor Roosevelt "The tassel was worth the hassle." "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." — E. E. Cummings "Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try." — John F. Kennedy "The thing about new beginnings is that they require something else to end." — Gossip Girl "The two most important days in your life are the day you are born, and the day you find out why." — Mark Twain "With brave wings, she flies." — Devin O'Branagan "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." — Confucius "I think I'm quite ready for another adventure." — Lord of the Rings "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet To Come" "The beautiful thing about learning is that nobody can take it away from you." — B.B. King "I never dreamed about success. I worked for it." — Estee Lauder "Go forth and set the world on fire." — St. Ignatius of Loyola "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou “Long live the walls we crashed through. I had the time of my life, with you.” — Taylor Swift, “Long Live” “Understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, so use it well.” — Mindy Kaling “Change takes courage.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “If you want to be the best, you have to do things other people aren't willing to do.” — Michael Phelps “You already have everything you need inside of you right now, today.” — Alicia Keys “The future is always uncertain, but we who celebrate what you have done, who celebrate all of your achievements, we are certain of one thing on this day: You will not let us down.” — Tom Hanks “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln “To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream, not only plan, but also believe.” — Anatole France, Works of Anatole France “Ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb.” — Miley Cyrus, “The Climb” “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” — Williams Shakespeare “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis “I'm off to change the world.” “Whatever you do, do it well.” — Walt Disney “We must accept the end of something in order to begin to build something new." “This is the part where you find out who you are." — The Maine, "Whoever She Is"