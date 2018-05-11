40 Clever Graduation Captions, When The Tassel Was Worth The Hassle

Graduation is finally here! As sad as you are to say goodbye to your college life, you can't wait to step out into the real world. School, we love you, but we're also totally over you. Personally, if I never have to see another pop quiz, essay, or research paper again, I will be the happiest person in the world. You seriously can't wait for the big day when you get to celebrate all the hard work you've done these past four years, and luckily you're able to laugh it all off with some clever Instagram captions for graduation.

As happy as you are to finally toss your cap in the air — even if it has to be done virtually, over Zoom — don't forget to take as many graduation pics as you can for the 'Gram. You'll want to remember this day forever, unlike all those late nights writing papers in the library. Sure, you're totally inspired and motivated to embrace what the future holds, but for now, you're just smiling from having achieved graduate status. If you're looking for lighthearted or even punny captions for your graduation pics, look no further. Here are 33 captions to use to show that, despite all the hard work and stressful late-night study sessions you put in, you still have a great sense of humor.

"The tassel was worth the hassle." "It's about damn time." "I am ready to face any challenge that might be foolish enough to face me." — The Office "Did everyone see that? Because I will not be doing it again." — Pirates of the Caribbean "Thank you, Mom, Dad, and coffee." "This wasn't like High School Musical at all." "Now, it's hotter in here by one degree." "I graduated, so now I'm, like, all smart and stuff." "What, like it's hard?" — Legally Blonde "She doesn't even go here." — Mean Girls "Well, I am not usually one for speeches, so goodbye." — Parks and Recreation "It was worth all of the B.S." "I'm 100% certain that I am 0% sure of what I'm going to do." "I owe my diploma to coffee." "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou "Be so good, they can't ignore you." — Steve Martin "Bye, Felicia." "Can I take a nap now?" "Pick me. Choose me. Hire me." "I can't believe I did it." "Oh, look what you made me do." — Taylor Swift, "Look What You Made Me Do" "Con-grad-ulations." "Now, the cylinder and I are both graduated." "I hope this B.S. pays off." "The limit does not exist." — Mean Girls "Proud of my B.S." "I'm ready to party!" — Bridesmaids "I still have no idea what I'm doing." "Don't tell me the sky's the limit when there are footprints on the moon." — Paul Brandt "And I knew exactly what to do. But in a much more real sense, I had no idea what to do." — The Office "If it excites you and scares you at the same time, it probably means you should do it." "And so the adventure begins." "Already forgot everything." “So, do I call you for a job or do you call me?” “So long, succas. [cactus emoji]” “I usually wear a crown, but today, I guess this cap will do.” “That’s all, folks.” — Looney Tunes “Don’t you forget about me. [fist emoji]” — Simple Minds, “Don’t You (Forget About Me) “Them: What are you going to do next? Me: I’m going to Disney World.” “Kiss my class goodbye.”