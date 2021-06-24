Every fan of Gossip Girl wants to be “spotted” in NYC this summer, eating lunch on the steps of The Met and checking into The Empire Hotel. The Gossip Girl reboot is premiering on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, which means your group texts and Twitter feeds will be filled with the latest gossip from the Upper East Side. There’s no better way to fully digest the rumors and raunchy content than to grab your best friends and take a train into Grand Central à la Serena van der Woodsen. While you’re there, check out 18 stunning locations where the show was filmed and the drama went down.

Along with your BFFs, you can go shopping on Fifth Avenue and take pictures in hair scarves, in an attempt to recreate the afternoon Blair and Serena spent together on Season 1. You can also pretend to be a socialite while walking the skyscraper-lined streets in trendy attire, and going to spots where the cast actually filmed the scenes for the show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel domestically. While you will be required to wear a mask on public transportation — like subways, trains, or planes — and follow any independent guidelines places in the city may have, they will be easy to follow on your Gossip Girl-centric trip, since many of the must-see locations are close to each other.

Though you’ll need to take a train or an Uber to Brooklyn to see the Humphrey residence, in true Gossip Girl fashion, most locations are on the Upper East Side, where expensive penthouses, beautiful museums, and #views of Central Park are far from rare. Obviously, there’s no guarantee you’ll see Blair getting into a car there, but you may see other Gossip Girl fans wearing headbands, taking cute selfies, and chatting about the reboot. Join the club and go to these locations IRL.

1 Grand Central Terminal 89 E 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 Visit the website Your Gossip Girl tour in NYC should start at Grand Central Terminal. For one, if you’re coming from out of state, your train will most likely pull into this historic station with eateries, places to shop, and plenty of other travelers bustling around. You can grab a sandwich or a coffee at Grand Central Market before making your way to the teal ceiling and cream steps. This spot is where the entire series began. In the pilot episode, Serena arrived in the city and stood at the top of the stairs looking out over the sea of people in the terminal. In the crowd was her future love Dan Humphrey, whom she didn’t know existed at that point. GG sent a blast, notifying Upper East Siders that Serena was back in town, and the rest is history. You may also recognize the Campbell Apartment bar — located inside Grand Central Terminal — as the spot where Serena and Nate had their affair. Scandalous. 1/18

