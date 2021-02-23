Girl Scout Cookie season is about to kick into gear, which means there’s no sweeter time of the year. Now is the time to stock up on Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and all the iconic cookies you love so much. You might feel like you have to get as many boxes as you can, because the season will be over before you know it. But, thanks to TikTok, when Girl Scout Cookie season comes to a close, you can still enjoy your favorite treats. That's because there are Girl Scout Cookie recipes on TikTok that taste just like the OG treats.

Become the coolest roomie by surprising everyone in the house with a batch of homemade vegan Samoa cookies or Tagalong bars for your Friday night hangout by checking out these Girl Scout Cookie recipes on TikTok, and head into the kitchen. Not only will you find perfect copycat Girl Scout Cookie recipes, but you’ll also discover fun alternatives that take the flavors of your favorite cookies to a whole new level.

With these 14 Girl Scout Cookie recipes on hand, you can serve up some Thin Mints with Thin Mint-inspired drinks, or there’s a recipe for Tagalong oatmeal to start your day off in a delicious way. Whatever cookies you're craving, you can count on the foodie side of TikTok to help you make a sweet treat.

01 These No-Bake Vegan Samoa Cookies TikTok If you're vegan, these vegan copycat Samoa cookies from TikToker Danielle Keith (@healthygirlkitchen) are the real deal. Not only do they taste just like the original caramel and chocolate cookies, but they also have the same texture as well. They're also no-bake, which means you could easily make them anywhere, like a dorm without a kitchen.

02 These Air Fried Girl Scout Cookies Air frying continues to be a hot trend on TikTok. So, of course there are air fried Girl Scout Cookies on the app. Take this simple recipe from TikTokers Kortney and Karlee (@kortneyandkarlee), who start off with an actual Girl Scout Cookie, which they wrap in puff pastry and place in the air fryer for seven minutes. They then cover this treat with powdered sugar, and end up with a delicious air fried dessert. A very similar Samoas Girl Scout Cookie recipe from Yummly is to take your cookie and place it in a biscuit to make Girl Scout Cookie Stuffed Donuts.

03 These Healthy Tagalongs Snack on these healthy Tagalongs whenever you're craving chocolate and peanut butter. This recipe from TikToker @healthfood looks just like the OG, but is made with almond flower, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla, salt, peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

04 These Samoa Cookie Bars Instead of cookies, make some Samoa cookie bars. These delicious coconut, caramel, and chocolate treats come from TikToker @tastyselly and are actually a healthier version of the Girl Scout Cookie. These bars don’t even use regular caramel, rather swapping it out for dates, almond butter, water, and salt instead. For a more traditional taste, Yummly’s Samoa Girl Scout Cookie Brownies are just like the original cookies, but in bar form. These would be perfect to add to a dessert charcuterie board. Another similar option is this Samoas Girl Scout Cookie Pie recipe that you can serve at a dinner party.

05 This Samoa Cookie-Inspired Oatmeal TikTok You can enjoy Samoa cookie-inspired oatmeal first thing in the morning, thanks to this recipe from TikToker Trace Alexander (@tracesoats). With the toasted coconuts placed in a circle around the oats, it really looks like one big Samoa cookie in your bowl. Be sure to snap a pic before taking your first bite.

06 These Tagalong Bars Whether you call them Tagalongs or Peanut Butter Patties, you'll want to try these Girl Scout Cookie bars from TikToker @the.confident.kitchen. They contain three layers of homemade shortbread, peanut butter, and chocolate, just like the original Tagalongs.

07 This Tagalong-Inspired Oatmeal Another Girl Scout Cookie-inspired oatmeal you can try is this Tagalong oats recipe from TikToker Nareen (@nareens.eats). It's basically peanut butter oatmeal topped with chocolate for that delicious Tagalong taste, but it looks super Insta-worthy and is easy to make.

08 This Thin Mint Cocktail TikToker @join_jules has a lot of fun cocktails you should try, but Girl Scout Cookie fans will want to make this Thin Mint cocktail first and foremost. It contains peppermint vodka and coffee liquor to mirror that chocolate mint taste. For just a boozy shot of Thin Mints, try this Girl Scout Cookie Shot recipe from Yummly that uses peppermint schnapps, Kahlúa, and hot fudge sauce.

09 These Vegan Thin Mints TikTok Another must-try are vegan Thin Mints from TikToker @slayandsaute. Use a cookie cutter to get perfect circles, just like the Girl Scout Cookie version. If you don't have a cookie cutter at home, you can always use a mason jar lid instead.

10 These Girl Scout Cookie Dates Looking for something to share with your besties or co-workers? Well, you might want to make a batch of these Samoa Cookie Dates from TikToker @_.hannahjo. They’re basically dates stuffed with coconuts and chocolate to give you that Samoas taste, but with more caramel than the cookies. Another small bites option is this Girl Scout Cookie Fudge. This simple fudge recipe that tastes like Samoas or Caramel deLites requires just five ingredients.

11 These Lemonades Cookie Cupcakes For something fruity, you might want to try replicating the Lemonades Girl Scout Cookie. This lemon cupcake recipe from TikToker @cakemehometonight tastes just like Lemonades or Lemon-Ups, depending on which Girl Scout bakery is your go-to. You could even use your cookie as a garnish on top. If you happen to have some box mix at home, this cupcake recipe inspired by the Lemonades Girl Scout Cookie from Yummly includes lemon cake mix.

12 These Giant Thin Mints You may have been a Girl Scout when you were little, but now, you’re older — and you want more cookies! To help with that, TikToker @justine_snacks has this Thin Mints cookie recipe that makes massive cookies. They’re so big that they make just two cookies per recipe, but that’s great since you probably only want to eat a couple.

13 These Samoas Truffles TikTok A tasty copycat recipe inspired by Girl Scout Cookies is this Samoas truffle recipe from TikToker @vanessa.wright_, which makes mini Samoas from scratch. As Insta-worthy as they look, they’re just as easy to make. However, if you’d like an even easier option, Yummly has this recipe for Samoas truffles. With this recipe, all you need is to combine almond, cream cheese, and your Girl Scout Cookies. Not only are they delicious AF, but they also look just like the Caramel deLites in truffle form.

14 These Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies For Do-si-dos or Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies, TikToker @liftingiscake has this copycat recipe. It’s pretty simple. Just make your go-to peanut butter cookie recipe. After baking, you’ll spread some peanut butter and another cookie on top to form the sandwich. Another recipe for Do-si-dos is this Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies recipe from Yummly. While this recipe calls for 14 ingredients, which may seem like a lot initially, most of these are common baking ingredients you already have in your kitchen like sugar, eggs, baking soda, and flour. You could even drizzle on some chocolate for a Tagalong twist.