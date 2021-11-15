Whether you just moved into your dorm with a new roommate or you’re sharing your first apartment with a fresh face, the person you live with is usually the one you end up spending the most time with. From fun cooking experiments to wine nights watching your favorite shows like The Bachelor or Succession, your roomie is the one who’s been there through it all — and the holidays are the perfect time to show them just how much you appreciate them. If you need some inspiration, these unique gifts for roommates include meaningful presents, as well as funny options that’ll put a smile on your roomie’s face.
When picking a present for your roommate, you’ll want to delve into their interests, as well as the activities you do together. If wine night is a regular thing at your apartment, a wine tumbler with a funny saying will be a cute and useful gift. Meanwhile, if your in-home BFF is a world traveler, a macrame hanging photo display might be your best bet. You can also get your roommate presents that work for your dorm room or apartment that you can use as well, like a projector for outdoor movies with your crew or a mini golf set.
The possibilities are endless, but these 13 gift ideas for roommates will help you get started picking the perfect holiday present they’re sure to love.
