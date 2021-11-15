Whether you just moved into your dorm with a new roommate or you’re sharing your first apartment with a fresh face, the person you live with is usually the one you end up spending the most time with. From fun cooking experiments to wine nights watching your favorite shows like The Bachelor or Succession, your roomie is the one who’s been there through it all — and the holidays are the perfect time to show them just how much you appreciate them. If you need some inspiration, these unique gifts for roommates include meaningful presents, as well as funny options that’ll put a smile on your roomie’s face.

When picking a present for your roommate, you’ll want to delve into their interests, as well as the activities you do together. If wine night is a regular thing at your apartment, a wine tumbler with a funny saying will be a cute and useful gift. Meanwhile, if your in-home BFF is a world traveler, a macrame hanging photo display might be your best bet. You can also get your roommate presents that work for your dorm room or apartment that you can use as well, like a projector for outdoor movies with your crew or a mini golf set.

The possibilities are endless, but these 13 gift ideas for roommates will help you get started picking the perfect holiday present they’re sure to love.

01 A Cute Wine Tumbler Best Prickin' Roommate Wine Tumbler Etsy $35 $32 SEE ON ETSY Elevate your roomie’s wine nights with this 12-ounce stainless steel wine tumbler, which you can get in either white or a metal finish. Featuring a removable clear lid, the tumbler is double-insulated, making it perfect for both your roommate’s summer sangria and wintertime spiked cider or mulled wine.

02 A Boho-Chic Display For Polaroids Macrame Hanging Photo Display Walmart $26 $17 SEE ON WALMART Help your roommate display all their best travel pics (or photos of the two of you hanging out together) with this boho-chic macrame hanging photo display, which will also give your living space some major Tulum vibes.

03 A Baby Yoda-Themed Coffee Mug Yoda Best Roommate Mug Etsy $24 $20 SEE ON ETSY Your Star Wars-loving roommate will love waking up to this adorable coffee mug of Grogu from The Mandalorian, which you can customize to say “Yoda Best Roommate.”

04 A Succulent Candle Succulent Candles Etsy $26 SEE ON ETSY If your roommate loves plants, these succulent candles will add greenery and amazing scents to your home without any of the hassle of watering.

05 A Roomies Keychain Set Sunflower Keychain Set Etsy $14 $12 SEE ON ETSY As a stocking stuffer, get your roommate a set of matching keychains customized with both of your initials. This handmade sunflower keychain set from Etsy is a cute choice.

06 A Friends Ornament The One Where We Became Roommates Ornament Etsy $16 SEE ON ETSY Celebrate spending your first holiday season with your roommate with this Friends-inspired ornament that says, “The One Where We Became Roommates.” On the back, you can customize it with your dorm or apartment number.

07 The Comfiest Pajamas Ever Sleepy Jones + Purple Pajamas Purple $129 $81 See on Purple For all those times when your roomie wants to stay in bed all day but has to get up and work from their desk or the couch, a new set of pjs is what the doctor ordered — or, rather, what you could order for them. Purple, which is known for its mattresses, has a limited-edition set that is super comfy, as it’s made out of the same silky soft and stretchy fabric as the brand’s sheets, so it’ll be like bringing their bed to work.

08 A Mini Golf Pool Set Mini Golf Pool Urban Outfitters $104 SEE ON ETSY It’ll be so fun to invite people over with this mini golf pool set from Urban Outfitters, which is basically a mash-up of mini golf and pool. While it’s a little over $100, you’ll have plenty of fun gatherings or nights competing with your roomie that’ll make your purchase well worth it.

09 A Coaster Set That Reflects Their Music Taste Album Cover Coasters Etsy $14 SEE ON ETSY Show that you’ve been paying attention to your roommate’s taste in music by giving them a set of customizable album cover coasters. Not only will they add a touch of mid-century modern decor to your space, but they’re also functional and will protect your furniture.

10 A Mini Beauty Refrigerator Cooluli 4L Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer Nordstrom $50 SEE ON NORDSTROM If your roommate is a skin care connoisseur, you’ll want to get them this mini beauty fridge and warmer. While it’s not something they’d necessarily think to get themselves, it’s a luxe item that’ll look cute in their bathroom and help any skin care products last so much longer.

11 A Unique Tote Bag Frida Tote Bag Society6 $25 $16 SEE ON SOCIETY6 Your artistic roommate will appreciate a unique tote bag that they can use to carry books or groceries around in. This tote bag from Society6 fits the bill with a fun and colorful design that pays homage to the iconic artist Frida Kahlo.

12 An Outdoor Projector Packard Bell Home Theater Projector And Screen Urban Outfitters $98 SEE ON URBAN OUTFITTERS If you have a house with a yard or a deck, this home theater projector and screen from Urban Outfitters will allow you and your roommate to watch movies or TV outside on the big screen. It’s perfect for when you’re streaming football games during fall tailgating or hosting Bachelorette viewings with your crew.