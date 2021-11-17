13 Gifts For Moms Who Don’t Want Anything That She’ll Actually Love

While it can be hard to shop for any family member during the holidays, your mom or mother figure might arguably be the hardest to please. It can be really hard to find meaningful and useful gift for moms, especially when they insist they don’t need anything when you ask. Of course, that doesn’t mean they don’t want anything. However, instead of giving your mama something generic that’ll be left to gather dust in the corner of a closet, you’ll want to select a cool and unique gift for the mom who doesn’t want anything that’ll make her day when she unwraps it. If you need some inspiration, these 13 unique mom gift ideas will help get you started.
When brainstorming gift ideas for your mom, you’ll really want to think outside the box and try to think of things she’d actually use and enjoy. For some, that might mean doing away with extra clutter and instead choosing a cool experience your mom would like, such as a subscription to MasterClass, a visit to an immersive art exhibit, or a virtual baking class. The best part is that you can also join in on any of these experiences and make some great memories with your No. 1 that’ll she’ll be able to look back on over the next year.
If your mom is into tech gadgets, she might love a digital photo frame that showcases your family’s best trips or a Theragun Mini that’ll help relieve any aches and pains after a long day. For the dog and coffee lover, a personalized engraved tumbler with your pup’s face on it will be a gift your mom will use again and again.
Starting at just $13 through $199, this list of 13 gifts for moms who don’t want anything are sure to help you pick the perfect holiday present at any price point.
