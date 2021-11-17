13 Gifts For Moms Who Don’t Want Anything That She’ll Actually Love

While it can be hard to shop for any family member during the holidays, your mom or mother figure might arguably be the hardest to please. It can be really hard to find meaningful and useful gift for moms, especially when they insist they don’t need anything when you ask. Of course, that doesn’t mean they don’t want anything. However, instead of giving your mama something generic that’ll be left to gather dust in the corner of a closet, you’ll want to select a cool and unique gift for the mom who doesn’t want anything that’ll make her day when she unwraps it. If you need some inspiration, these 13 unique mom gift ideas will help get you started.

When brainstorming gift ideas for your mom, you’ll really want to think outside the box and try to think of things she’d actually use and enjoy. For some, that might mean doing away with extra clutter and instead choosing a cool experience your mom would like, such as a subscription to MasterClass, a visit to an immersive art exhibit, or a virtual baking class. The best part is that you can also join in on any of these experiences and make some great memories with your No. 1 that’ll she’ll be able to look back on over the next year.

If your mom is into tech gadgets, she might love a digital photo frame that showcases your family’s best trips or a Theragun Mini that’ll help relieve any aches and pains after a long day. For the dog and coffee lover, a personalized engraved tumbler with your pup’s face on it will be a gift your mom will use again and again.

Starting at just $13 through $199, this list of 13 gifts for moms who don’t want anything are sure to help you pick the perfect holiday present at any price point.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 A Digital Photo Album To Display Your Best Memories Nixplay 8-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame (Black) Nixplay $150 $113 SEE ON NIXPLAY A Nixplay 8-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame is a great way to consistently share new pictures with your mom that she can easily display at home. You can pick which photos you want to feature in an app, and the digital frame will play them. Plus, it cuts down on the number of picture frames you need around the house.

02 An Immersive Art Experience Immersive Van Gogh Experience Immersive Van Gogh $40 see on immersive Van Gogh If your mom is an art lover, upgrade the traditional museum visit by getting her a ticket to the immersive Van Gogh experience. Since kicking off in New York City, the popular show has opened in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix, Charlotte, Houston, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Columbus, Nashville, Kansas City, Orlando, and San Antonio. New cities are consistently being added to the roster, so keep an eye out if yours isn’t already participating.

03 Cozy Pajamas That’ll Match With The Whole Family Candy Cane Lane Women's Relaxed Pant Luxe Loungewear Posh Peanut $98 SEE ON POSH PEANUT Give your mom a pair of festive pajamas that’ll match with the whole family. Made out of breathable and eco-friendly bamboo, this luxe loungewear brand comes in women’s, men’s, children, and baby versions so that everyone can get in on the twinning holiday family photos.

04 A MasterClass In Something Your Mom’s Interested In MasterClass Subscription (1 Year) MasterClass $180 SEE ON MASTERCLASS While $180 might sound like a lot, it’s actually just $15 a month to give your mom unlimited access to all of the MasterClass courses. Plus, MasterClass is currently offering a two-for-one promotion for all of its subscriptions. (Bonus if you could split the tab with any siblings you may have.) Topics include everything from business classes taught by Vogue EIC Anna Wintour and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to writing, cooking, strategy, wellness, and design classes taught by some of the most well-known people in each field. Whether your mom is into wine appreciation or songwriting, she’ll have plenty to entertain her over the course of a year.

05 A Coravin For A Wine Lover Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System Nordstrom $99 SEE ON NORDSTROM A Coravin is a must if your mom likes to sample different wines at once or wants to have a glass or two of wine each night without wasting the whole bottle. It basically works by poking tiny holes into a wine bottle’s cork, which the company claims keeps the rest of the bottle fresh for up to four weeks.

06 An Electric Milk Frother 4 in 1 Farberware Electric Milk Frother Walmart $25 SEE ON WALMART Make it easier (and cheaper) for your mom to make cappuccinos and lattes at home with this affordable electric milk frother. Not only does it feature four different settings for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming, but it also automatically switches off when it’s done.

07 A Funny Throw Blanket Go Ask Dad Blanket Scary Mommy $48 SEE ON SCARY MOMMY Your mom will laugh at this soft fleece “Go Ask Dad” blanket, which she can whip out to show the whole family when she does not want to be disturbed.

08 A Holiday Plant Grow Kit Holiday Terracotta Grow Kits Uncommon Goods $13 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Brighten up your mom’s living space with one or all of these wintertime perennials. Each of the grow kits feature non-GMO seeds for a Joy & Hope Festive Poinsettia, a Warm Wishes Nordic Spruce, or a Holiday Cheer Peppermint Cosmo and come with a coco pith disk, plant food, and a coconut draining filter.

09 A Personalized Dog Coffee Mug Custom Photo Engraved Tumbler Etsy $34 SEE ON ETSY If your mom is a pet lover, get her a custom photo engraved tumbler with your cat or dog’s face on it. Whenever she’s out running errands, this personalized stainless steel tumbler is sure to be the first one she’ll grab for coffee or tea.

10 A Baking Experience You Can Do Together Holiday Family Baking Virtual Experience & Dessert Kit Uncommon Goods $45 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Sometimes all your mom wants is the gift of spending some more time together, and this holiday family baking experience from Uncommon Goods is a great option. Each $45 kit comes with a virtual class, as well as everything you need to bake each of the confections. If baking isn’t really your mom’s thing, you can choose from other Uncommon Goods online classes like pet portrait painting and cocktail making.

11 A Mini Theragun Theragun Mini Therabody $199 SEE ON THERABODY If your mom has been eyeing the Theragun but you’re not trying to spend hundreds of dollars on her holiday gift, the Theragun Mini is a good option. Not only is it more compact and portable, making it easy for her to take it with her wherever she goes, but it also has the same powerful muscle treatment as the original at a much lower price point.

12 A Candle That Literally Will Remind Your Mom To Relax Relax, Mama Candle Scary Mommy $28 SEE ON SCARY MOMMY While your mom might have plenty of candles, she’ll definitely appreciate this “Relax, Mama” candle from Scary Mommy. The hand-poured soy candle features a relaxing lavender scent and a funny description in the front that calls out the struggle of being a mom.