It’s always a good time when you’re with your BFFs, whether you’re hanging in person or over Zoom. For the latter, though, you’ll want to know the best Galentine’s Day 2022 virtual experiences to plan with your crew for the most epic hang ever. A virtual Galentine’s Day experience is perfect for friends who are long-distance or just can’t get all together on Feb. 13.

Whether you’re a crafty crew or love just chilling together with a nice cocktail, you can find a virtual experience that fits your tribe’s vibe. Since Galentine’s Day is right around the corner, planning a last-minute hang together is also so easy when it’s virtual. For some of these experiences, all you need to do is sign up and get your laptops ready. Of course, you’ll also need to decide on what Galentine’s Day virtual experience to sign up for.

For that, all you need to do is send this list of 2022 Galentine’s Day virtual experiences to your BFF group chat right now. Since you’re all on the same wavelength, deciding on which experience to go with will be easy. The next step is to plan your matching Galentine’s Day loungewear as you sit back, relax, and enjoy your besties’ company all from the comfort of your couch at home.

01 Attend A Chocolate Making Workshop On Airbnb Airbnb If your crew loves chocolate a choco-lot, you may want to sign up for this chocolate origins workshop from Airbnb. In this virtual experience, your group will not only get to hear about the history of chocolate from a chocolate maker, but you’ll also learn how to make your own chocolate bars at home. It’s an educational experience that’s tasty and only costs $15 per person.

02 Plan A Virtual Galentine’s Day Gift Exchange A Galentine’s gift exchange is always a great go-to, and Elfster makes it so easy for you to plan a virtual one. All you need to do is sign up with your friends and Elfster will assign you a person to shop for. You can even create your own wish list of products that your friend can easily browse online and send straight to your door.

03 Get A Birth Chart Reading Are your friends into astrology? If you find that you’re always sending each other astrology memes on Instagram or sharing your Co-Star horoscopes of the day, you may want to sign up for this astrology workshop from Airbnb virtual experiences. For $63 per person, you’ll not only get a lesson in birth charts but a reading as well.

04 Enjoy A Virtual Blind Wine Tasting While a virtual wine tasting is always a fun idea, this blind wine tasting experience from Meadowcroft Wines adds an extra layer of excitement. With the purchase of a $125 Blind Tasting Kit, you’ll receive four bottles of wine that are either all reds or a mix of red and white wines shipped to your door. In the experience, you and your friends will get to test your wine knowledge by trying each blind bottle and seeing if you can guess the grape variety, region, or even price.

05 Learn The History Of Women In Beer Airbnb Perhaps beer is more your drink of choice. If that’s true, your friends will love this women in beer history lesson from Airbnb. In this virtual experience for only $15 per person, you’ll get to know the history (or her-story) of women in beer along with some fun trivia and facts you can later use to impress other people. During your Airbnb virtual experience, you can also sip on your fave beer for even more fun.

06 Get Crafty With A Floral Arranging Experience 1-800-Flowers.com and Alice’s Table has a really cool Galentine’s Day-themed virtual experience this year for anyone who wants to get crafty with their crew. The Red Velvet workshop will show you how to make your own red floral arrangement. With each $80 ticket, you and your friends will be sent all the farm fresh flowers you need for the virtual tutorial, along with a pair of floral clippers.

07 Learn Jamaican Dance Moves In This Virtual Airbnb Class Get up on your feet with this Jamaican dance class from Airbnb. In this $12 per person class, you’ll get a warm up before learning some old and new Jamaican dances from your host, Latoya. These moves can come in handy the next time you and your friends get together and want to make some fun TikTok dance videos.

08 Host A Virtual Spa Party It’s Galentine’s Day, so as Donna and Tom would say on Parks and Recreation, you need to “treat yo’ self.” That means a virtual spa event is perfect for your crew’s hang. This Moonstone Virtual Spa Party ($45) includes everything you need for an at-home facial. You’ll even receive instructions from Moonstone’s founder and lead esthetician, Janie, who will walk you through all the necessary steps to achieve glowing skin.

09 Get A Tarot Reading For Your Crew If you want to know what the rest of the year will look like for your crew, you’ll want to sign up for this tarot reading virtual experience from Airbnb. In each $35 per person session, you’ll get a history lesson of the tarot cards so you can better understand your reading. This Airbnb virtual experience is perfect if you’re planning big moves in 2022 together like a BFF vacay in the summer or if you just want a general reading of your past, present, and future.