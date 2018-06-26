Texting
A pair of roommates on a stoop, texting using a funny group chat name.

115 Funny Group Chat Names For Roommates Who Wanna Taco 'Bout Everything

Nothing but love for your roomies.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Bonfanti Diego/Getty Images

Group chats are pretty important in keeping your social life organized. It's a simple way for you to send something as simple as a “hello” text or something important like Friday night plans to all of your friends at once. You likely have designated group chats for your best friends, your coworkers, your family, and even your roomies. Each one needs its own chat name to keep your phone and notifications organized. If you happen to live with your besties, you might want to label yourselves with funny group chat names for roommates.

Let's be honest: There's so much you need to keep your roomies in the loop with, like letting them know when your landlord is sending over a maintenance guy, giving them a heads up when your partner is coming over, and figuring out whose turn it is to pick up the rosé and pizza for Wine Wednesday. Pretty much, after you sign the lease, a group chat should be mandatory for all roomies to join before moving in. You could even have a fun time picking out your name from this list of 115 funny group chat names. Order up some delivery for a roomie night in, and before watching a movie on Netflix, vote for your fave group chat names. Once you’ve settled on a good group chat name for your crew, make it official by sending everyone the cutest roomie selfie ever.

lechatnoir/Getty Images
  1. Charlie's Angels
  2. Bachelorette Crew
  3. The Three Musketeers
  4. Friendchips
  5. Powerpuff Girls
  6. All The Single Ladies
  7. Full House
  8. Turtley Awesome
  9. We Who Shall Not Be Named
  10. Let's Taco 'Bout It
  11. There's No Place Like Home
  12. Lettuce Talk
  13. Orange You Glad We're Roomies
  14. A Pizza My Heart
  15. XOXO, Gossip Girl
  16. Home Sweet Home
  17. Kind Of A Big Dill
  18. The Beygency
  19. Fri-nally Roomies
  20. Donut Know What I'd Do Without
  21. Pearfect Roommates
  22. Thanks For Pudding Up With Me
  23. Fineapples
  24. Roommates Secrets
  25. Drama Club
  26. The Wi-Fi Password Is...
  27. Teariffic
  28. Modern Family
  29. Game of Phones
  30. We Talk A Lot
  31. Lease Squad
  32. The Herd
  33. The Fab Five
  34. Fantastic Four
  35. Besties For The Resties
  36. Wine Club
  37. What’s For Dinner?
  38. The Circle
  39. Sew Glad We're Roomies
  40. Watts Up
  41. No Landlords Allowed
  42. Cerealsly The Best
  43. World's Best Roommates
  44. Fintastic Crew
  45. Squad Goals
  46. Ketchup With Friends
  47. Oh Ship
  48. Purrfect
  49. Taylor Swift's Squad
  50. Lucille Ballers
  51. Gryffindor Common Room
  52. BeyHive
  53. The Chamber of Secrets
  54. My Cup Of Tea
  55. My Best Teas
  56. Power Rangers
  57. Destiny's Child
  58. Dino-Mite Crew
  59. Eggcellent Squad
  60. Aloha Beaches
  61. Blooming Good Time
  62. Mermaid To Be Roomies
  63. Raise The Woof
  64. The PB To My J
  65. Name A More Iconic Crew
  66. ABC Family
  67. Pawsitive Vibes
  68. Some Bunnies
  69. Making Pour Decisions
  70. My Grocery List
  71. Shady Beaches
  72. Hakuna Moscato
  73. Main Squeezes
  74. The Supremes
  75. Four Non-Blondes
  76. Always Together
  77. Family Ties
  78. Turn Down For Brunch
  79. Donut Worry
  80. Rosé All Day
  81. My Spuds
  82. Unicorny Roommates
  83. Golden Girls
  84. Totally My Jam
  85. Sweet Potatoes
  86. Support Bras
  87. Wine-Fest
  88. You Bet Giraffe We're The Best
  89. Shrimply The Best
  90. The Cherry Best Roommates
  91. Hap-Bee Together
  92. Family Matters
  93. Whale Hello There
  94. My Fungis
  95. Smells Like Team Spirit
  96. People I Live With
  97. The Keys to My Heart
  98. The Incredibles
  99. Bed Bath and Beyoncé
  100. Non-Stop Notifications
  101. Blue Barracudas
  102. Did Someone Eat My Chips?
  103. We Netflix & Chill
  104. Wine Nights
  105. My Best Witches
  106. Forever Fam
  107. Circle Of Trust
  108. Gouda Roomies
  109. Olive My Roommates
  110. My Ride Or Dies
  111. Matcha Made In Heaven
  112. Sharing Is Caring
  113. Low Main-Tenants
  114. The Lease We Could Do
  115. Our Spatula Pad

This article was originally published on