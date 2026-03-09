Picture this: You just threw up your last pomegranate margarita in the airport bathroom. You’ve got hangxiety about that boy you had a DFMO with at Señor Frog’s last night. You’re getting dizzy at even the thought of turbulence. But somehow, you’re still not drunk enough to numb the awkwardness that will be this plane ride home.

When you booked this return flight, you purposefully chose a seat next to your two besties, so you could debrief your entire spring break uninterrupted. But now, you’re stuck sitting in between two frenemies you beefed with the night before, after they accidentally ordered you a shot of vodka instead of tequila. (“Do you even know me, like, at all?!”)

Disassociation isn’t working either. This trip is a sensory nightmare. The sticky leather seat is rubbing at your sunburn in all the worst ways, and you’re pretty sure there’s still sand in your vagina. As you cue up Crazy Rich Asians (the ultimate plane movie), you realize your headphones are completely out of battery. More than anything, you’re wishing you spent a quiet week at your parents’ house in the suburbs, doing a puzzle with your mom while your dad talked incessantly about firing up the grill.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. Technically, your friend group can survive spring break… if you take the proper precautions. Here’s exactly how to make it out of this trip with your friendships intact.