Bad Bunny has been my top artist on Spotify for the last few years, so when tickets for his Debí TiraR Más Fotos World Tour went on sale in May, I was devastated not to win the Ticketmaster battle. But as fate would have it, a few days before the Mexico City leg, Hennessy — which happens to be the global presenting sponsor of the DtMF Tour — invited a guest and me on a two-day trip to experience the sold-out Dec. 11 show. When the invite landed in my inbox, I genuinely screamed so loud my husband thought something bad had happened.

After collecting myself, we packed up and flew from New York City for the concert — and it turns out we were far from the only ones making the trip. The global superstar’s eight-show run in the Mexican capital, which continues through Dec. 21, is estimated to generate $177 million in tourism. In celebration of the beauty and variety of CDMX, the cognac brand put together a jam-packed itinerary for us, all of which supported Mexican-owned restaurants, transportation companies, and other small businesses.

From dining at a Michelin-recommended restaurant with a menu inspired by the DtMF Tour to dancing for hours at the Hennessy Clúb activation at GNP Seguros Stadium, here’s everything we did during this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Wednesday, Dec. 10

6 a.m.: My husband and I have arrived at the worst place on Earth (Newark Airport in New Jersey), and I am starving. For some unholy reason, there’s a singular restaurant open that is only serving drinks, and for a brief moment, I wonder if I’ve made a horrible decision to spontaneously get on a plane to Mexico City. Thankfully, the feeling passes once I’m able to eat the granola bar I packed. It’s not much, but it’ll sustain me until the in-flight meal.

11 a.m.: Our flight lands in Mexico City, and after going through customs, we’re greeted by a chauffeur. Setting the mood for the next two days, the driver is blasting Bad Bunny as we head toward the hotel.

1 p.m.: CDMX is one of my favorite cities in the world, but the traffic is absolutely terrible. It takes us well over an hour to make it to the JW Marriott in Polanco, where we drop off our luggage and head over to Cafebrería El Péndulo, a cute bookstore that offers brunch. I ordered vegan tacos and a flavored Sprite. Afterward, we spend some time looking around the store and pick out a book for my family’s Secret Santa. We also walk around the corner to Lust, a streetwear store that’s selling exclusive Bad Bunny x Adidas merch for his tour stop. We managed to snag the shirt in both colorways.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

3 p.m.: It’s finally time to check in, and when we enter the room, there’s a gift waiting for us on the counter: a pava (a traditional Puerto Rican hat often worn by farmers) filled with local snacks, Instax cameras for us to document our experiences throughout the trip, and a bottle of Hennessy V.S.O.P. for us to make cocktails during our stay. My husband and I are both absolutely exhausted from the flight, so we each take a shower and nap before our dinner reservation.

Marilyn La Jeunesse Marilyn La Jeunesse INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

6 p.m.: We head to the lobby of the hotel to meet the rest of the press invited on the trip, including an old co-worker of mine, which was such a nice surprise! Together, we all pile into a sprinter van and brave the rush-hour traffic to get to our dinner reservation in La Condesa, a neighborhood just west of the historic city center.

7 p.m.: We arrive at Botánico a little late and are ushered upstairs to a private dining area, where we’re greeted with a welcome cocktail and a mariachi trio. It’s a truly magical moment to be standing on the second floor of a Michelin-recommended restaurant overlooking a courtyard filled with 100-year-old cacti and other vibrant foliage. As I listen to the music, I think about how lucky I am to be in the land of my ancestors on a trip with one of the most recognized brands in the world. I’m grateful and a little overwhelmed by the emotions.

8 p.m.: Our four-course dinner, inspired by traditional Mexican cuisine, complemented by Puerto Rican ingredients, is finally underway. We start with a labne and blue corn tostada with peas and herbs, paired with the most divine Hennessy cocktail made with cucumber cordial, yellow lemon juice, and basil. The second course is mushroom rice with cuadro cheese from Chiapas and mustard, paired with a cocktail made with Hennessy, Amaro Averna, rosemary honey, and Angostura bitters.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

9 p.m.: By the time the third course comes out, I’m completely stuffed. I somehow manage to finish the third cocktail pairing (a Hennessy sour), but I don’t know how I’m going to make room for the tangerine and macadamia cheesecake that’s being plated in front of me. I’m in immediate need of my bed, but I know I won’t be able to sleep for a few more hours.

10 p.m.: After dinner, we pile back into the van and head to Juárez for a nightcap at Kaito del Valle, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2025. Kaito is located behind an Ocean Spray vending machine inside a rather nondescript apartment building. If it weren’t for the neon Lucky Cat sign out front, you might not even know it’s there. The bar is heavily inspired by Japan, with dozens of anime tchotchkes and posters decorating the bar. After our first round of drinks, we’re surprised with espresso martinis (made with Hennessy, of course). I worry the caffeine is going to keep me up super late, but it’s worth it because this is one of the best espresso martinis I’ve ever had.

Marilyn La Jeunesse

11:30 p.m.: We finally make it back to the hotel, and as soon as my head hits the pillow, I’m out.

Thursday, Dec. 11

10:30 a.m.: It’s a bit of a late start to the day, but with a stacked itinerary later, I don’t mind. My husband and I decided to go for a walk around the neighborhood. We stop by Tomasa, a local panaderia specializing in conchas (my favorite pastry). They have a ton of fun flavors, but I opt for vanilla and an orange to bring back to New York with me.

11:30 a.m.: We stop into Fougasse, a small café someone at the hotel recommended for brunch. I’m not that hungry, so I get something small while my husband orders chilaquiles. We’re supposed to have lunch in a few hours, and I’m only slightly concerned he won’t be hungry again.

1:30 p.m.: After freshening up at the hotel, we walk over to Blanco Castelar, an iconic landmark in the Polanco neighborhood that is also a fine-dining restaurant. We head up to the top floor, where we’re treated to a welcome cocktail overlooking Parque Lincoln. Eventually, we’re invited inside for a family-style meal that puts CDMX’s culinary flair on full display. We’re served quesabirrias, green mushroom aguachile, ribeye crust tacos, and so much more. We round out the flavorful lunch with the best tres leches cake I’ve ever had. (Seriously, I will be dreaming about it for the foreseeable future.)

Marilyn La Jeunesse Marilyn La Jeunesse INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

4:30 p.m.: After a very brief break at the hotel, we hop in the sprinter van and head toward GNP Seguros Stadium with Bad Bunny playing on full blast. Traffic is so bad that it takes us almost two hours to arrive, but it’s well worth the wait.

6:30 p.m.: There are hoards of people heading toward the stadium. We have to walk on the F1 track to enter (this is a multipurpose venue), and after scanning our tickets multiple times, we finally make it to the Hennessy Clúb, a pre-show interactive experience. When we arrive, award-winning DJ Alex Sensation is in the DJ booth getting the crowd hyped for the upcoming concert. I grab one of the signature cocktails inspired by the DtMF album — Hennessy De Coco, an homage to the song “Pitorro de Coco” — and dance for almost two straight hours. While I’m there, I spot Mexican telenovela star Diego Boneta, up-and-coming actor Luna Blaise, and influencer Zack Lugo in the lounge.

Marilyn La Jeunesse Marily La Jeunesse INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

9 p.m.: We finally make it to our “seats,” which are technically a VIP platform raised slightly above the crowd. We’re a few feet away from the front stage, and much to my relief, there are only a handful of us there, which means we’ll get to dance without worrying about hitting elbows.

9:12 p.m.: The show finally starts, and the crowd goes wild. I didn’t stop dancing until the concert was over. I scream the lyrics as loudly as possible and try to make the most of this opportunity. The Hennessy team brings us tacos and quesadillas, and I nearly topple over when Bad Bunny brings out Colombian singer Feid for three songs, including their collab “Perreo Negro.” The atmosphere in the arena is unreal, the energy electric throughout the night. It’s clear from my viewpoint above the crowd how absolutely loved Bad Bunny is and exactly how much he’s done to raise up the Latin community on a global scale.

Marilyn La Jeunesse Marilyn La Jeunesse INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

11:40 p.m.: All good things must come to an end. After the encore, I check my steps and see that I’ve danced almost 6 miles tonight. My feet are pretty sore, but my adrenaline is pumping. I want to buy an exclusive Mexico DtMF merch shirt on my way out, but remember that I’m in the middle of a wardrobe refresh and am not allowed to bring any more clothes into my tiny New York apartment right now.

Friday, Dec. 12

12:30 a.m.: We finally make it back to the van and are on our way back to the hotel. There’s an afterparty at Alma, a club in Lomas de Chapultepec, but my husband and I have a 6 a.m. shuttle to the airport, and we’ve neither packed nor slept. I truly wonder how I’m going to write an entire profile on the plane and somehow be alive for my White Elephant party later today.

2 a.m.: I’m finally done packing and settled into bed. There’s a massive party going on outside, so I pop in my Loops earplugs and fall asleep.

5 a.m.: When my alarm goes off, I consider skipping my flight and restarting my life in Mexico City. I’m absolutely exhausted, but a steaming hot shower and room service breakfast give me a second wind.

6 a.m.: We leave extra early to avoid any traffic on the way to the airport. We’re riding with a few others who are also barely alive after the concert. I end up working on my profile in the car to stay awake, and it works — I make it all the way to boarding without feeling sleepy.

9 a.m.: With the boarding door closed, the most amazing 46 hours in CDMX have finally come to an end. I reflect on my privilege to be able to attend this event, and I’m so grateful to brands that actively follow through on their verbal commitments to uplifting specific communities.

On this trip, Hennessy invited Mexican influencers, celebrities, and journalists to experience the celebration, and hired local, Mexican-owned businesses to support us throughout our stay. Those details, to me, were the best part of the entire weekend, and this was an experience that will stay with me for the rest of my life.