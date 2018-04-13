35 Friday The 13th Captions That Are Creepy & Witty To Their Core

Unless you’re looking ahead on the calendar, you never know when Friday the 13th will creep up on you. Many people have mixed feelings about this specific date and view it as an unlucky day, especially if they’re superstitious. However, if you’re someone who fully embraces the day’s spooky vibes with open arms, you’ll need a few Friday the 13th Instagram quotes to caption all your hauntingly wonderful snaps.

Friday the 13th doesn’t happen too often, so when it does, you don’t want to skip out on celebrating the eerie vibes of the day. It’s the perfect opportunity to invite your BFF over for a horror movie marathon or enjoy a backyard bonfire under the moon. You can also dress up in your witchy best with a smokey eye makeup lewk that must be shown off on the ‘Gram. If you’ve got a super daring crew, you could even book an overnighter at a haunted Airbnb. Just don’t forget to bring your tarot cards or a love oracles deck ($12, Always Fits) to get a clear reading of what’s to come.

Whatever your plans may be, you need some spook-tacular Friday the 13th quotes to use as Instagram captions for your festive posts. Since you plan on keeping yourself busy by dancing in the moonlight with your besties or hiding under the covers watching a movie with your partner, these caption ideas will help you capture your feelings about the day.

izusek/E+/Getty Images

"Friday the 13th is still better than Monday, the whatever." "Forget the bad luck. I'm choosing to have a great day." "If you think Friday the 13th is scary, try going a day without coffee. It's horrifying." "I'm every nightmare you ever had! I am your worst dream come true! I'm everything you ever were afraid of!" — It "Very superstitious, writings on the wall. Very superstitious, ladders 'bout to fall." — Stevie Wonder, "Superstition" "It may be Friday the 13th, but it is still Friday and a reason to dance." "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — Michael Scott, The Office "A black cat crossing your path signifies that the animal is going somewhere." — Groucho Marx "You see better when you're scared." "Felt scared, might go hide until it’s Saturday the 14th." "Today is a great day to be late, because you always can just blame the date." "The 'L' in my luck has been replaced with an 'F'." "Too cute to spook.” "Something wicked this way comes." — Shakespeare, Macbeth "Turn on the light before entering any room." "Feeling lucky?" "It's Friday the 13th, witches." "I'm just happy it's finally Friday." "Hoping my normal bad luck and today’s bad luck cancel each other out so I’m the luckiest girl in the world." "I'm not superstitious. I'm a witch. Witches aren't superstitious. We are what people are superstitious of." — Terry Pratchett, Wintersmith "Your bad luck will make for a great story tomorrow.” "Spook mode: On.” "Feelin’ spooky." "It's Friday, I'm in love." — The Cure, "Friday I'm in Love" "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." — Franklin D. Roosevelt “You're doomed! You're all doomed!” — Friday the 13th “It's Friday, Friday. Gotta get down on Friday.” — Rebecca Black, “Friday” “I hope you have a killer day.” “Today will only be as bad as you want it to be.” “Get in, loser. We're going haunting.” “It’s Friday the 13th, so sorry if I’m a haunt mess.” “Hanging with my ghouls on Friday the 13th.” “If you see any ladders, mirrors, and black cats today, run away.” “Have a bloody good Friday the 13th.” “But... then he's still there.” — Friday the 13th