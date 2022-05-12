This may be a superstitious ~holiday~, but it’s a great day for personal growth.
On May 13 (aka Friday the 13th 2022), the sun in Taurus will conjoin with the North Node, propelling every zodiac sign toward their destiny. Here’s what every you can expect on the most superstitious day of the year:
On Friday the 13th, the sun will connect with the North Node in your second house of money and resources, bringing emphasis to your financial affairs and possessions. Now is the time to assess some of your future financial goals and aspirations. What can you do to better align yourself with long-term sustainability in this area?