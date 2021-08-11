I don’t know about you, but sometimes, the universe totally and unequivocally freaks me out. I hear about a foreboding transit in astrology and I start planning my defenses. Sometimes, I’ll even postpone a vacation just because I realized it’ll take place during Mercury retrograde. It might sound ridiculous, but it gives me a sense of control knowing what type of energy I should avoid. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Friday the 13th 2021 — Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces — you might want to start rescheduling things.

Bear in mind, Friday the 13th really has no bearing on astrology. So, if you’re searching for an astrological basis to all the madness, there isn’t one. Friday the 13th is known for bad luck due to the lore surrounding it. According to BBC, Friday the 13th may be based on Norse mythology. Loki, who was the 13th guest at a dinner party for the gods, dragged the world into darkness upon his arrival. There’s no way of knowing where and when this day’s unlucky reputation actually came from.

You’ve survived plenty of Friday the 13ths, but this one will be particularly challenging for a select few. The moon will be in relationship-oriented Libra, increasing your desire to connect with others and flirt with whomever has your heart. However, as the moon squares off with dark and capitulating Pluto, some dark and formidable energy could spring forth from this Friday the 13th. Conflicts could arise, questionable instincts might grip you, and an overall sense of unease may surround you. If you need something to blame it on, you have my permission to blame it on the fact that it’s Friday the 13th.

Scorpio: Your Deepest Feelings Are Infiltrating Your Space

During this Friday the 13th, you might feel even more moody than usual. With the moon in your 12th house of spirituality and self-undoing, some of your subconscious thoughts and feelings may feel even harder to avoid. This day would be best spent allowing yourself to rest and analyze your inner world. Spend it journaling your stream of consciousness, engaging in therapeutic endeavors, and simply allowing yourself to process your feelings. Your inner demons may be strong, but they’re not stronger than you.

Capricorn: You’re Darker Instincts May Come To Light

I know Friday the 13th may seem like a total gimmick, but astrology says this day might be particular difficult for you. After all, the moon in Libra is squaring off with Pluto in Capricorn, tapping into some of your more questionable impulses. The energy on this day could feel particularly challenging, pushing you to overcome obstacles that have been getting in your way and holding you back. However, you may be willing to do some pretty ruthless stuff to get ahead, so make sure you think your actions through before committing to them.

Pisces: You May Feel Intense And Possibly Even Envious

You may be one of the most the sweet and empathetic zodiac signs, but that doesn’t mean you’re capable of withstanding the emotions on the darker side of the human spectrum. On this particular Friday the 13th, you could feel your emotions even more intensely than usual. If you feel as though your power is being usurped or you feel like someone is trying to take your place, there might be hell to pay. Jealousies could definitely come up, so do your best to remember your worth. There’s no one who can do what you do.