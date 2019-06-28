It's a hot morning in the middle of summer and you're sitting on your apartment balcony, sipping a cup of iced matcha. You're aimlessly scrolling through your social media feeds and double-tapping pictures of couples in striped bathing suits, because it's the Fourth of July. It's the holiday that's meant for making s'mores, hanging with friends at a barbeque, and watching the fireworks show with the people you love. It's also the one festive day of the year when you really need some Fourth of July matching outfit captions for couples, because your heart beats for the red, the white, and your boo.

TBH, the holiday came up fast. It may sound dramatic, but you feel like you were shoveling snow and bundling up in oversized sweaters, like, yesterday. You can't wrap your head around the fact that you and your bae went on an ice skating date months ago, or that you can now wear the cover-ups and tropical accessories you ordered when the flowers hadn't bloomed. *Cue the deep breaths.* OK, you've come to terms with the speed of time, and are officially ready for the pool parties, bonfires, and matching outfits on your schedule.

You're ready for sporting a couple of fashion-forward outfits with your other half this summer. These outfits may include a matching dress, star-spangled sunnies, lots of denim, or T-shirts that are printed with the words, "Made in the U.S.A." They may be cozy crewneck sweatshirts from your spontaneous beach vacation together, or jerseys from your favorite baseball team.

Either way, they can, and will, show off your spirit for the Fourth of July and that you mermaid for each other. Do your loyal followers a favor and take a couple of pictures in those matching outfits before hopping in the ocean or checking out the best rooftop bars in the city. Then, post them to social media with one of these 40 Fourth of July matching outfit captions.

Carina König / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

"Stars, stripes, and everything nice." "We brought our slay game to the beach." "I love you s'more every single day." "She's a star-spangled cutie." "Today's forecast: 100% chance of flags, fashion, fun." "Just a couple of happy campers." "Serving looks and hot dogs on the Fourth of July." "If it requires matching outfits, my answer is yes." "We were mermaid for each other." "You're one in a watermelon." "I'm pretty sure you were a sparkler in another life." "Let freedom and love ring." "Living a stars and stripes kind of life." "I can't believe you stole my look." "Stress doesn't really go with our outfits." "Making waves on the runways." "Just so you know, I'm sending this picture to Vogue." "There's a million fish in the sea, but you're the only one for me." "It's called fashion. Look it up." "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style" "Good vibes, better outfits." "Shop in the name of love." "Too hot for you." "You're the piña to my colada." "We, the party people." "Glowing with the flow of the Fourth of July." "Summer lovin'." — Grease "Thanks for being my sol-mate." “Independence Bae.” “My red, white, and boo.” “Yeah, that's my twinnem. Go best friend, we killin' 'em.” – Coi Leray, “Twinnem” “We’re the flannel squad.” “Double trouble.” “I’m liberty and she’s justice.” “Miss Americana.” – Taylor Swift, “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” “Make ’em do a double-take.” – Missy Elliott, “Lose Control” “My better half.” “Twinning vibes only.” “We’re twice as nice as apple pie.” “We are the American dream.” “No contest, we wore it better.” “All we do is twin twin twin.” “Twin mode.” “We look better when we’re together.” “The star to my stripes.”