30 Flirty Captions For Insta So You Can Flex Without Leaving Your House

Current mood: Flirty as hell. Your Instagram account should highlight your passions, personality, and creativity — and let's face it, most of us love to get a little flirty every now and then. Whether it's a cute candid of you smiling in a flower field or blowing kisses to the lens, flirty captions for Instagram are only going to showcase those innocent heartbreaker vibes.

Sometimes, you’re just looking for some attention, going through a breakup, or want to show off a new outfit. If posting a glamorous thirst trap of yourself is how you want to do that, go for it. Being flirty on the ‘Gram is always a great idea, and a flirty caption for Instagram will help get your message across in a playful way.

Be subtle and sweet, or confident and sexy. Whatever duo of emotions you feel like putting together should suffice. You’ll also want to put together a great combo of flirty captions with your pictures. Of course, snapping the pic is an easy first step. It’s finding the right caption for Instagram that can be hard AF. To capture your perception of flirtatiousness in its truest form, use any of these 30 flirty captions for Instagram that are super inviting.

"You couldn't handle me even if I came with instructions." "Smile. It's the second best thing you can do with your lips." — Jill Shalvis "There's always a wild side to an innocent face." "In a room full of art, I would still stare at you." "As beautiful on the inside as I am on the outside." "I promise I am not what you're used to." "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me." "Maybe she’s born with it... maybe it’s an Instagram filter." "She's a good girl whose favorite things are bad." — J. Iron Word "You're cute. Can I keep you?" "Can I tie your shoes? I don't want you falling for anyone else." "Let me touch your shirt so I can tell you if it's boyfriend material." "She learned to say things with her eyes that others waste time putting into words." — Corey Ford "Beauty is power; a smile is its sword." — Charles Reade "Flirting is a woman’s trade, one must keep in practice." — Charlotte Brontë "Oops! I forgot my cell number. Could I borrow yours?" "Make them stop and stare. The world is your stage." "They say good things come with time, and that's why I'm always late." "Life is short. Make every hair flip count." "Sometimes, you gotta be a beauty and a beast." — Nicki Minaj "Besides chocolate, you're my favorite." "No need to compare. I'm me for the long run." "Sometimes, pictures are like a song you can't get out of your head." “Coffee, tea, or me?” “I like stunting, I like shining.”— Cardi B, “I Like It” “Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes?” “Is it just the WiFi? Or am I totally feeling a connection?” “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I post another pic?” “You’re the reason I’m smiling.” “Catch me if you can.”