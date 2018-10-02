Can you think of anything sweeter than a s'more? A slice of chocolate and a gooey marshmallow between two graham crackers is definitely hard to beat, no matter the season. When you’re cozied up in your backyard or chilling at a beach bonfire with your crew, nothing compares to this delectable snack. When it comes time to post your outdoorsy mems, you need one of these fire captions for Instagram to share the sweet moment. You adore sharing your good vibes and company on social media, and the perfect fire quote is as #necessary as the s’more itself.

It’s not like you’re trying to show off or anything — you just enjoy documenting your cute (and tasty) hangs. You probably view your IG account as a digital photo album and use it as inspiration whenever you’re sitting at home. While your feet are casually hanging off the side of your couch, you’ll scroll through the places you’ve been and the things you’ve done — even if that’s just taking a camping trip to your backyard complete with a roaring bonfire. More often than not, you’ll screenshot a few old ‘Grams of your fireside hangs to send in the group chat with a message like, “Can we do this again?”

Lucky for you, your best friends are almost always down for a group hangout by the fire. They’ll have camping gear packed in their car well-before you even set a time to meet up. When you’re asking about excursions to take on your summer trips, they’ll have a list of winding bike trails, ice cream shops, and places to rent a kayak. If you’re planning to set up a tent in your backyard when the leaves start to change colors, they’ll already have a projector rented so you can watch a movie outside as well.

The only thing you ever have to worry about is the s’mores supplies, aka fluffy, giant marshmallows, creamy chocolate, and crunchy graham crackers. But, you’ve packed those goodies up so frequently that you have a kit with metal toasting sticks and peanut butter cups ready to go at all times, almost like Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation. In addition, you have a set of presets you know will make your perfectly-toasted marshmallow shine on Instagram, and the #fire flames you toasted it in. Either way, you’ll want to accompany the final product with one of these fire quotes for Instagram captions. S’mores and bonfires with your favorite people, plus documenting your epic outdoor moments, are a must.

Shutterstock

"I'd like to see you s'more and s'more." “Find your fire." "I’d like s’more plans like this, please.” "Cuddle weather is my favorite weather." "She lit a fire, but now she's in my every thought." — Lord Huron, "She Lit A Fire" "Just a bunch of happy campers here." "We're all fired up." "Roast a marshmallow and party s'more." "Life is s'more fun when you're with your friends." "Every year, I fall for pumpkins, bonfires, autumn leaves, s'mores, and you." "Is it getting hot in here?" “My people, our place.” "Think outside. No box required." "Summertime dreamin'." "Backroads and bonfires, that's all I need." "Just your average glow-up." "The sweetest change in scenery." "Always take the scenic route, especially if there are s'mores." "It's quite literally lit." "Break out the sweaters and the s'mores supplies." "Oh my gourd, please pass the graham crackers. I'm going to make a s'more." "Made of sweetness." "Major weekend mood.” "Welcome to our campout.” "Let's gather 'round the campfire, and sing our campfire song." — SpongeBob SquarePants, "Campfire Song Song" "Cause I'm burnin' up, burnin' up for you baby." — Jonas Brothers, "Burnin' Up" “The secret ingredient to life is always a s'more." "Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it." — R.H. Sin “Be the spark.” “Light the flame this summer.” “More beaches, more bonfires, more time with best friends.” “Collect moments, not things.” “Here to make summer memories.” “Campfire nights and bonfire lights.” “What matters most is how well you walk through fire.” — Charles Bukowski “The one advantage of playing with fire...is that no one ever gets singed. It is the people who don't know how to play with it who get burned up.” — Oscar Wild “The most tangible of all visible mysteries — fire.” — Leigh Hunt “Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.” — Cormac McCarthy “You have a fire inside you.” “Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.” — Rumi

Shutterstock

Whether you plan on meeting your entire crew at the beach for a bonfire, or getting cozy in your backyard with your BFFs, you’ll need a fire caption for Instagram to document the moment. Since the sun will be setting, you may have to switch out your shorts for a pair of leggings and an oversized sweater, but that’s OK, right? And in the winter, put on your puffer jacket and cozy up with blankets next to your firepit in the backyard. The moment you press down the graham crackers of your s’more and watch everything melt instantly, it’s pretty safe to say you won’t mind what the weather is like. At that moment, all you’ll be thinking is "This is going to be good," and getting ready to post ~another~ fire pic on Instagram.