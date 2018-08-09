Fall is basically right around the corner, which means fairs will start popping up in nearby towns. You'll drive by the parks, and see food stands, craft stations, game booths, and shiny rides being set up, and immediately start dreaming about the pictures you can take at the top of a Ferris wheel at sunset. Naturally, you’ll need Ferris wheel quotes for Instagram captions written down in your phone so your social media followers don’t miss out on such a sweet moment.

With all the bright lights and colorful prizes, fairs are a perfect place for a photo shoot with your BFFs due to all the pic opportunities. The Ferris wheel, though, is an iconic fall backdrop you’ll definitely want to pose with. During the day, its colorful baskets and spokes can perfectly complement an #OOTD. At night, when the wheel is spinning and creating strings of color in the sky, it can pair nicely with an impromptu snap of you and your besties cheesin’ for the ‘Gram. Whether your crew blows kisses to the fluffy unicorn you won while standing in front of the ride or pretends to giggle at a good joke while sitting in one of the baskets, you’ve got a cute #candid snap that’ll definitely rack up the likes on Instagram.

No matter how many pictures you take, you can always go back for more, too. Just make sure you and your crew have plenty of Instagram captions for Ferris wheel pictures up your sleeves so you’re ready to post before you head home.

"Life is like a Ferris wheel. Even when you're down, just remember there's always a way back up." "Cotton candy lips and Ferris wheel eyes." — Jessica Katoff "I see nothing in space as promising as the view from a Ferris wheel." — E.B. White, The Points Of My Compass "She was afraid of heights, but she was much more afraid of never flying." — Atticus, Love Her Wild "Free admission to those who dream." "Life is a ticket to the greatest show on Earth." — Martin H. Fischer "It's been one blur of fun." — Lily Pulitzer "Wanna go for a ride?" "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! "On top of the world." "The sky is the limit, and I'm almost there." "You can find me on the Ferris wheel." "You loved Ferris wheels more than roller coasters because life shouldn't be lived at full speed, but in anticipation and appreciation." — Amy Harmon, Making Faces "POV: You’re riding the Ferris wheel with me." "Just here for the fried dough and Ferris wheel." "All friendships should find their way to a Ferris wheel." "Keep looking up. That's the secret of life." — Snoopy "I never met a French fry or Ferris wheel I didn't like." "Every once in a while, change your altitude." "Someone left the door to the cotton candy machine open, and all the pink flew into the sky to welcome the rising sun." — Erica Gerald Mason "You'll never know how great a kiss can feel when you stop at the top of a Ferris wheel." — Freddy Cannon, “Palisades Park” "Once you have tasted the taste of sky, you will forever look up." — Leonardo da Vinci "Am I tall enough to ride this ride?" "When you're on a Ferris wheel, all anyone ever talks about is being on the Ferris wheel and the view from the Ferris wheel and whether the Ferris wheel is scary and how many more times it will go around." — John Green, Turtles All the Way Down "This is what my fall dreams are made of." "Besties who go on the Ferris wheel together, stay together." "This Ferris wheel understood the assignment." "Enjoy the ride." “I’m actually scared of heights, but let’s not talk about that right now.” “Coming at you live from the Ferris wheel.” “You can’t help but smile when you’re on a Ferris wheel.” “We have the best seat for golden hour.” “You think the Ferris wheel is the best ride? That’s fair.” “Fall wouldn’t be complete without friends and a Ferris wheel.” “See you again next fall, Ferris wheel.” “First, we’ll ride the Ferris wheel. Then, we’ll get a treat.” “Nothing but good times and vibes.” “Just vibin’ on top of the Ferris wheel.”

