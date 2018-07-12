40 Captions For Your Group Pics That’ll Leave Everyone Saying, “#SquadGoals”

When you’re with your best friends, you’re constantly smiling from ear to ear. There’s no one else in the world who knows how to make you laugh till you cry like they do, and you're always going on the coolest adventures together. Whether it’s eating pizza or chilling out at the park on a lazy Sunday, you’ve got memories you need to share. All you need in order to make sharing happen right away are some clever captions for group pictures with friends ready to go.

Let’s face it, you probably have a ton of #SquadGoals pics on your camera roll. They may even be eating up lots of storage space on your phone, so it’s time to do a friend photo dump on Instagram. With the right squad quotes, you can have a caption for your friends group photo in no time. You just need to pick the right squad caption to go with your specific crew. If you’re the kind of friends who have too many inside jokes to count, you might want to go with something LOL-worthy or punny.

There are also the kind of besties who would be there for each other in a heartbeat whenever you needed them. That kind of crew deserves a sweet squad quote. There are 40 captions to choose from here, and once you’ve picked the right one, you can get back to making even more Insta-worthy memories that you’ll want to post once more.

"You can't do epic stuff with boring people." "We will be the old people causing trouble in all the nursing homes." "Friends who slay together, stay together." "Kind people are my kinda people." "I can't really see another squad tryna cross us." — Drake, "No Tellin'" "Before they kicked us out." "Nobody has to like us; we like us." "Yes, we know how obnoxious we are together. No, we don't care." "Unlike Barbies, me and my friends aren't sold separately." "Friends don't let friends do silly things… alone." "In squad we trust." "You can't sit with us." — Mean Girls "If you ain’t never seen two pretty best friends, what about a whole squad?” "Nobody really likes us except for us." — Drake, "6 God" "It's amazing how one day someone walks into your life, and you can't remember how you ever lived without them." "My frond to the ond." — Broad City "You don’t even need to ask, I got you.” "Life is scary, find your boo." "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of forever." "I value your friend-chip." "You're koala-ty friends." "Thanks for pudding up with me." "Good friends are hard to find and impossible to forget." — John Green "A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." — Elbert Hubbard "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." — Jane Austen "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." — Marlene Dietrich "Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." — John Lennon "The 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" “We finish each other's sandwiches.” — Frozen “Friends? More like family.” “Your vibe attracts your tribe.” “I like that whenever I say I want to go somewhere, my squad says, ‘ditto.’” “Feeling comfy with my best-tees.” “We aren't Kardashians, but thanks for keepin’ up with us.” “We thrive the best at brunch.” “You're owl I need.” “This is nacho average squad.” “TFW your friends are your family.”