This Week May Be A Bit Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Not All Bad

You’ve been through a lot lately. The fact that you’ve made it this far says so much about your strength and what you’re capable of accomplishing. Aquarius season is here and it’s been a serious reality check. Saturn — planet of karma and consequences — has had its thumb on you, adding pressure to your situation and forcing you to rise to the occasion. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst week of February 7, 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn — you’ve got a few more challenges ahead.

However, getting through to the other side will be a point of pride. As Mars — planet of ambition and vitality — forms a trine with innovative and independent Uranus, encouraging you to pursue something so exciting it feels like electricity coursing through your veins. Uranus disregards the rules, preferring to do things its own way. This week, find the courage to turn the guidelines upside down and invent your own instead.

By Feb. 11, you might feel like something needs to get worse before it gets better. As Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — joins forces with transformative Pluto, you may come to terms with something that reached its expiration date a long time ago. Life is a never-ending cycle of outgrowing your prior circumstances and embracing the next one. However, sometimes you need a shove in the right direction, especially if you’ve been lingering the past and running in circles.

There’s so much awaiting you on the other side of whatever you’re still holding onto. And if you’re one of the following zodiac signs, you have even more incentive to push forward, no matter what stands in your way.

Masha Raymers/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini: You’re Discovering Your Boundaries And Asserting Them

This week, you may realize how much you care about something. You care so much, in fact, that it blurs your boundaries. In order to maintain your emotional investment, you may be sacrificing things that are important to you, making too many exceptions, and giving more energy than you should. The more you let your boundaries slide, the harder it is to rebuild them back to their original strength. Remember — when you don’t know when to stop giving, the more likely you are to give until you’re left with nothing. Take back your power. Allow mutual respect to set the terms.

Cancer: You’re Learning How To Navigate Complex Relationship Issues

Although your relationship may seem solid on the surface, there may be a few cracks in the facade. No one’s relationship is perfect, but this week, you may come to terms with what has been crossing the line. The energy between you and someone else is becoming more intense, and as you delve deeper into the situation, you might just discover a truth you never noticed before. If you can work to overcome this issue, it could strengthen your partnership beyond belief. But if you’re over it, don’t feel bad for letting go. A transformation is taking place and something needs to end before something else can begin.

Capricorn: You’re Getting To The Bottom Of What You’re Afraid Of

This week, you may come to terms with some of your deepest fears. All the insecurities that lower your self-confidence may rear their ugly heads, raising the volume of your negative thoughts. However, as these thoughts grow louder, they might lose their strength. In fact, simple talking about what you’re afraid of can be incredibly liberating, because hearing it spoken aloud can break the spell it holds over you. And if you’re willing to ignore that fear and overcome it, you might find that it strengthens you beyond belief.