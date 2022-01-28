Good vibes all around.
It’s finally happening: the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 is coming to an end. Mercury has been retrograding since Jan. 14, prompting you to re-evaluate and reorganize. As the transit reaches its finale on Feb. 3, everyone will benefit in a major way, making it the best day of the month for every zodiac sign.
Here’s how:
While Venus retrograde came to an end on Jan. 29, Mercury wasn’t quite finished reviewing and reassessing career matters in your birth chart. But the good thing is, this will come to an end on Feb. 3. This day marks a period when you’ll finally be able to push your work goals forward without resistance, so be sure to go for it.