The lunar cycle lasts 28 days, bringing the moon from the beginning of its recurring journey all the way to the end. As the moon embraces change, you’re changed too. Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious impulses, the moon aligns your heart with your instincts. While every phase of the lunar cycle has its purpose, some moments are more pivotal than others. And the one that kicks the process into motion is always the new moon. During this lunar phase, the moon is nowhere to be seen. Concealed by the shadow of night, it retreats from the public eye, where it can begin concocting beautiful plans from behind the curtain. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the February 2022 new moon in Aquarius the most, these plans could lead to profound changes in your life.

Taking place on Feb. 1 at 12:46 a.m. ET, this new moon will rise in eccentric and extraverted Aquarius, guiding you toward manifesting the vision of your ideal reality. When you think of what’s best for you, remember to think of what’s best for everybody, because this fixed air sign understands that you’re only as strong as your weakest link.

This new moon will put a lot of pressure on you to do what’s right and embrace a more mature outlook. Because it’s joining forces with Saturn — planet of karma and restriction — it’s encouraging you to take this next phase of your life seriously. Don’t ignore red flags, because they’ll only come back to haunt you later. Because this new moon will also square off with radical and unpredictable Uranus, there’s no way of knowing what surprises are waiting for you.

If you were born under Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, here’s why the upcoming new moon will be major:

Taurus: You’re Climbing To The Top And You’re Not Looking Back

It’s time to zero in on the career goals that truly mean something to you. There’s something you’ve always dreamed of achieving, and during this new moon, it’s imperative that you work on making that dream a reality. You have all the tools and resources, you just need to read the manual. If you’re willing to let go of the misbeliefs and the miscalculations that have held you back for so long, this new moon will be incredibly rewarding.

Leo: You’re Opening Your Heart To A New Kind Of Relationship

This new moon will encourage you to identify the weak spots and the negative patterns in your relationships. What are the problems that continue to arise, over and over again? What perspectives of relationships do you have that create dysfunction in your partnerships? If you can commit to doing the work, this new moon will help you let go of toxic relationship dynamics and replace them with a stronger, more mature outlook.

Scorpio: You’re Nurturing Your Sacred Space And Facilitating Warmth

You deserve to feel at home, and if you don’t have a corner of the world that you can call your own, this new moon wants you to create it yourself. Nurture your sacred space, reconnect with your roots, and get to know the people you consider family. Without a strong emotional support system, you may feel a sense of emptiness, so take the time to refill your cup. If you have love, it never has to stay empty for long.

Aquarius: You’re Entering A New Era Of Growth And Self-Discovery

This new moon is all about you, Aquarius. It’s all about the person you’ve been, the person you are, and the person you’re becoming. And do you want to know a secret? You have and will always continue to be all three of them. After all, you’re a constant work in progress, and if you’re willing to acknowledge your mistakes and take responsibility, it will be a *major* step towards personal growth, Aquarius.