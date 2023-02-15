Each Zodiac Sign Has A Fast Food Spot That Satisfies Every Craving

TBH, McDonald's is never not the vibe.
Everyone has a go-to eatery — but have you considered what astrology may have to do with your food preferences? Though you may choose to eat at a different chain or franchise throughout the week, the No. 1 fast food spot for your zodiac sign will satisfy every craving.
(March 21-April 19)
If you’re looking for delicious wings and chicken fingers, Buffalo Wild Wings is a great option. As the fiery cardinal sign of the zodiac, you constantly crave foods that you’re able to eat in a hurry. BWW also has a wide selection of sauces when you’re in the mood for a little kick.