Chances are you’re beyond ready to break up with the heatwaves and sticky subways, and head to the farm. You long to trade in air conditioning and crowds for cozy fire pits and nights spent looking at the stars with your best friends while surrounded by rows of corn. You’ll need to document every moment, of course, and if you’re ready to head out to the country, you’re probably already on the lookout for farm captions for pics that’ll pair nicely with the sunshine and the good vibes.

You know the fall adventures you have at the farm will be Instagram-worthy. For one, all of the leaves will be changing and the farmers’ market will be packed with pumpkins, freshly picked apples, and tasty treats like apple cider doughnuts. You’ll be able to pose with the bales of hay before you hop on a tractor and head to the corn maze, or snap a picture with the scarecrows that are placed along the haunted trail. Plus, you’ll be able to take selfies while sipping iced tea, petting horses, or even walking by giant sunflowers that are in full bloom.

Those pics won’t need a filter, but they will need a farm caption that’s equally creative, witty, and cute. Luckily, these caption ideas are all about putting the spotlight on your sweet farm hangs, whether they include a small market of fresh produce, a corn maze, or a quick meet-and-greet with ducks and cows. Pick one out like you would an apple on the perfect autumn day.

"Falling in love with farm life." "This is my happy place." "I was raised on sunshine and good vibes." "I know it's corny, but the farm is amazing to me." "Where do cows hang out on the weekend? The moo-vies." "Sweet tea and apple trees, please." "The cutest pumpkin in the patch." "Happiness is apple cider doughnuts and farm days." "Putting my phone on doughnut disturb mode." "You're the apple pie of my eye." "But first, let's go to the farm." "I've never met an apple cider doughnut I didn't like." "You're never too old for the corn maze." "A trip to the farm is good for the soul." "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again." "Break out the sweaters and pumpkin spice." "I love flannels and going to the farm most of all." "Taking life one sun beam at a time." "City lights got nothin' on farm nights." "Hay there, how are you?" "Living in golden hour when I'm here." "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald "I love tractor rides from my head tomatoes." "Do you wanna peach of me?" "I goat you, babe." "Droppin' beets and serving looks on the farm." "Every day I'm brusselin'." "On my way to the corn maze." "I’d rather go to the farmer’s market than the grocery store any day." "I’ve never met an orchard I didn’t like." "Look, horses!" "There’s nothing better than a farm day." "POV: You’re riding the tractor with me." "Attachment: 5 images from the farm." "I’ll take a dozen apple cider doughnuts, please!" "With love, from the farm." "Will we ever get out of this corn maze? Stay tuned." "This post is brought to you by the farm." "Did you even go to the farm if you didn’t pick an apple?" "Everything is sunflower side up."