36 Instagram Captions For Family Vacations With Your Actual Day 1s

Over the years, your family has really made the most of summer. There have been the annual barbecues around the Fourth of July, and the tropical trips and cruises when school wasn't in session. You've rented the same beach house on the East Coast from one August to the next, and spent weeks splashing in the waves and doing puzzles together. Every trip you’ve taken has come with a scrapbook’s worth of memories, so you already know to pack captions for family vacations before your next getaway.

This year, you might even write down extra captions in a note on your phone, before getting in your car with your beach chair and suitcase. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you probably haven’t spent a substantial amount of time with your family in months, and are planning this trip so you can finally hug each other and have in-person conversations whenever you want. You may have booked it the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its guidance saying that it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to travel. Everyone in your family who’s fully vaccinated may be attending, making this the most epic and highly anticipated vacation — or vaxication, if you will — you’ve taken yet.

From the moment you arrive, you know cameras will be pulled out and ready to capture the once-in-a-lifetime memories. On one side of the group hug, your cousins will be filming an Instagram story, while you and your siblings take live photos that you can edit later on. These family vacation captions are as sweet as the lemonade you’ll sip on near the pool, and will pair nicely with your getaway ‘Grams. Peruse them when you’re packing your suitcase, or chilling by the shore with your Day 1s.

"Being on a family vacation has never felt so good." "Let's always vacay together." "Love you to the beach and back." "Dad jokes up ahead." "Summer days with my siblings." "It’s giggle time." "POV: You’re on our family vacation." "Grateful for good vibes, good tides, and you." "Stay close to the people in your life who feel like sunshine." "I like you because you don’t steal my beach chair." "You've got a friend in me." — Randy Newman, "You've Got A Friend In Me" "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh "You're the pineapple of my eye." "Follow the call of the ice cream truck." "I taught my parents a TikTok dance. How’d they do?" "A little sister time is good for the soul." "Best friends first. Siblings second." "Do you want to build a sand castle?" "Paradise is anywhere with palm trees and my pops." "Here for the hugs and hot tub." "How to: go on vacation with your family." "We're 90% happy and 10% sunburnt." "Everything is fine when you're with your siblings and the sunshine." "Don't be a bummer, enjoy the summer." "Vacation lovers since birth." "Let’s squeeze the day." "Aloe you vera much." "You can't sip with us." "Sibling check!" "You can’t say we didn’t live life." — Kourtney Kardashian "Nom nom for us." — Alexis Rose, Schitt’s Creek "From vacations old and new." "Swipe for a family selfie!" "Get in. We’re going on vacation." "Happiest wherever I’m with you." "Best family vacation ever."

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.