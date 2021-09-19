After a hot, romantic summer that made your made your heart beat so much faster comes a far more contemplative season. Autumn is a time to pause and take stock of the abundance in your life. You’ve created a lot during summer, the season of manifestation and self-expression. It’s during fall that you’re meant to harvest all that you’ve brought into being. In a sense, the upcoming season is about gratitude, and helping you honor your success is how the fall equinox 2021 will affect your zodiac sign.

It makes sense that autumn begins once the sun enters graceful, balanced, and harmonious Libra. After all, fall is a liminal season that hangs between the heat of summer and the cold of winter. Fall is not a time of extremes, but a time of gentle transition as the fire of one season coalesces with the ice of another. Libra is a zodiac sign that carries you between two opposite ends of the spectrum, helping you appreciate the balance of the scales. Plus, Libra is ruled by Venus, planet of indulgence and luxury, which encourages you to enjoy the bounty of fall, the season of harvest.

Taking place on Sept. 22 at 3:21 p.m. ET, the autumn equinox is knocking on your door, ready to bless the world with pumpkins, piles of leaves, and hot beverages on chilly mornings. Every zodiac sign will embrace this shift in their own unique way. Here’s what you can expect, based on your sun and rising sign:

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Aries

Your relationships are becoming more significant on this fall equinox. You’re embracing a new beginning in your partnerships; embracing the process of becoming a better partner and choosing better partners. The people you spend your time with can define your journey, revealing so much about who you are.

Taurus

It’s time to get organized, because this fall equinox is shedding light on your routine. Let this seasonal transition encourage you to focus on creating self-care regimens that improve your mental and physical health. Let it help you increase your efficiency at work and direct your energy toward more progress.

Gemini

This autumnal shift is bringing your creativity to life and encouraging you to express yourself. Reconnect with your inner child and allow yourself to enjoy the process of making a mess and playing around. Romance is bursting within you and wonder is surrounding you, so why not live in the present moment a little?

Cancer

The fall equinox will bring you close to home and reunite you with your roots. You may feel a desire to return to the places that forged you and reconnect with whomever you consider family. This is a beautiful time to redesign your living space and prioritize quality time. Your heart is craving a sense of security and safety.

Shutterstock

Leo

As you wave goodbye to summer, you may start feeling a desire to stay busy and stimulated. The fall equinox will activate your brain waves, inspiring you to get your fill of knowledge, information, and intellectual exchange. Speak your mind, reveal your intelligence, and learn from those who are willing to talk to you.

Virgo

The shift into fall may leave you feeling grounded and connected to the earth beneath your feet. You may feel a need to infuse your life with stability rather than unpredictability. Purchasing things that make you happy, as well as making the decision to save your money, could all be things to think about during this equinox.

Libra

The autumn equinox may affect you more than any other sign in the zodiac. After all, this is the moment the sun enters Libra, encouraging you to step into your identity and fully embody the person you are. This is a beautiful time to focus on yourself and redefine what it means to be you. The next leg of your personal journey is beginning.

Scorpio

The shift into fall could feel quiet and introspective. Your spirit is coming alive during this seasonal shift and your dreams may start to feel more vivid and your subconscious may be spilling into your reality. Get to know your inner voice and engage in therapeutic efforts. Your healing and releasing so much.

Shutterstock

Sagittarius

The fall equinox is helping you bring everyone together. This seasonal shift will help you tap into your leadership abilities as well as your ability to bring your vision to life. You may be thinking more about your wishes and aspirations. How can you leave a mark on the world that you’re truly proud of?

Capricorn

Autumn has the potential to be quite pivotal for you. After all, this seasonal change is activating your career sector, encouraging you to become more ambitious and serious about your goals. Radiate the part of you that’s serious, professional, and ready to dominate your field; someone the world wants to see succeed.

Aquarius

Your adventures are just beginning. After all, the autumn equinox is helping you open your mind and embrace new opportunities. You’ve only explored a tiny corner of the universe and you’ve only experienced a limited amount of things. Embrace the fact that you’re an eternal student and revel in the process of gaining wisdom.

Pisces

The fall equinox is initiating a deep and spiritual transformation. You’re digging deep, facing your fears, and discovering whatever it is that you’re ready to let go of. Transformation does not happen without a little sacrifice, so embrace the process of release and renewal. You’re gaining so much strength whether you realize it or not.