Etsy Just Launched The Coolest Immersive AR Shopping Experience

Shopping on Etsy just got way more fun. The online marketplace just launched The Etsy House, an all-new immersive shopping experience where you can find an assortment of home decor to makeover your space in a new way. The augmented-reality shop allows users to walk-through a gorgeous virtual home decorated with curated Etsy finds. It’s basically an online showroom with items you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. The best part of all is that you can “visit” The Etsy House without ever leaving your couch.

The Etsy House mimics the experience of shopping a store in-person. As you stroll (or rather, click) through the house, you can check out true-to-scale renderings of decor and furniture that are available for purchase on Etsy. Since everything is laid out so nicely, you may even pick up a few design tips along the way that’ll give you ideas for how to incorporate some of these items into your own home. If you find something you like, all you need to do is click on it for more info like pricing and a full product description.

There are also 12 rooms to explore, ranging from the front entrance to the primary bedroom. Check out the kitchen if you’re looking to upgrade your own space for all those TikTok recipe videos you plan on recording. You could get a custom name chopping board ($37) that can be used for cutting up veggies or as your rustic chic charcuterie board for Bachelor watch party nights.

Head over to the courtyard to get some ideas for your backyard space so you can ensure you have the most Insta-worthy setup for your fall outdoor movie nights. There’s a steel fire pit ($296) that is perfect for roasting marshmallows for s’mores or just sitting around when the weather is chilly. Meanwhile, the nearby living room might inspire you with gift ideas, like this dog bed ($75) or watercolor print ($26).

The Etsy House also has some toys for your fur friends at home. These doughnut cat toys ($9) are so cute that you’ll donut know what you did without them. Right next to the doughnuts on the landing of The Etsy House, you’ll also see this gorgeous floral cat tree ($230) that has major cottagecore vibes and will look great next to a custom pet portrait ($85) of your kitten.

For even more fun, check out the “game room goodies” including neon signs and record storage to make your apartment the cool place to hang. Don’t forget to take a peek at the cozy bean bag chairs ($579) that may just make studying in your dorm room better than at your fave cafe. Let’s not forget the bedroom of The Etsy House, which has tons of cute ideas for you to makeover your bedroom or dorm room. Depending on your budget, you can find something simple like this shell vase ($45) or totally necessary like this linen duvet cover ($115).

Since there’s a lot to take in as you’re virtually moving through The Etsy House, it’s possible you may miss a few items. Luckily, Etsy has put together all their must-haves in one place for you to check out before or after the tour. The Etsy House guide is even broken down into different categories to make exploring the curated finds as simple as possible. For example, there are some “gifts galore” that include custom portraits and scented candles as well as “standout pieces” like plant stands and coffee tables. No matter what you need, The Etsy House takes online shopping to the next level, even if you’re just browsing in your coziest PJs.