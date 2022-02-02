While you may not want to talk about Bruno, it’s time to start talking about Valentine’s Day. The holiday all about love is coming up on Feb. 14, and one easy way to show your loved ones you care is with a card. For fans of Disney’s latest animated film, they’ll especially love Valentine’s Day cards inspired by Encanto on Etsy.
Encanto really has taken over. It’s hard not to scroll through your TikTok FYP without seeing someone dancing or singing along to the movie’s soundtrack. Even the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” recently hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which just proves how popular the film is. If you and your SO are big fans, an Encanto Valentine’s Day card may be the way to go for your gift this year. Of course, you may also have a DIY Valentine’s Day gift you’re making or planning on cooking a homemade meal. For that, a cute Encanto card from Etsy will just be the icing on the cake for an even better present.
In your card, you can write a heartfelt note to your partner with all the reasons why you love them and their presence is a gift. If you have a long-distance bestie you’re missing, an Encanto Valentine’s Day card is the best way to send your love from afar. Since Etsy is the go-to place for unique gifts, there is a whole assortment of Encanto cards featuring your fave moments from the film and characters. If you’re like Luisa and stressing out, here are eight Encanto Etsy cards you can add to your cart right now to make Valentine’s Day shopping as easy as possible.
