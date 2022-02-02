While you may not want to talk about Bruno, it’s time to start talking about Valentine’s Day. The holiday all about love is coming up on Feb. 14, and one easy way to show your loved ones you care is with a card. For fans of Disney’s latest animated film, they’ll especially love Valentine’s Day cards inspired by Encanto on Etsy.

Encanto really has taken over. It’s hard not to scroll through your TikTok FYP without seeing someone dancing or singing along to the movie’s soundtrack. Even the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” recently hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which just proves how popular the film is. If you and your SO are big fans, an Encanto Valentine’s Day card may be the way to go for your gift this year. Of course, you may also have a DIY Valentine’s Day gift you’re making or planning on cooking a homemade meal. For that, a cute Encanto card from Etsy will just be the icing on the cake for an even better present.

In your card, you can write a heartfelt note to your partner with all the reasons why you love them and their presence is a gift. If you have a long-distance bestie you’re missing, an Encanto Valentine’s Day card is the best way to send your love from afar. Since Etsy is the go-to place for unique gifts, there is a whole assortment of Encanto cards featuring your fave moments from the film and characters. If you’re like Luisa and stressing out, here are eight Encanto Etsy cards you can add to your cart right now to make Valentine’s Day shopping as easy as possible.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 This Mirabel Valentine’s Day Card For Your BFF Will Illustrate Your Friendship Encanto Mirabel Valentine's Card Etsy $7 See on Etsy Like Mirabel, you may not have super strength or be able to talk to animals. However, your special gift is the gift of having a great friend. To show your bestie how much you care, send them this Mirabel card.

02 This Encanto Valentine’s Day Card For The Felix To Your Pepa Encanto Card | Felix and Pepa Etsy $7 See on Etsy Perhaps Felix and Pepa’s loving relationship reminds you the most of you and your partner. If that’s the case, this “to my Felix” card is the way to go. It features the adorable matching couple on the front. You can also order it with “to my Pepa” on the front if you’re more of the Felix in your pair.

03 This Encanto Valentine’s Day Card Will Make Your Partner Capy Capybara Valentines Day Card Etsy $3 See on Etsy If your friend or partner is an animal lover like Antonio, this capybara Valentine’s Day card will make them extra capy. This colorful card is also an instant download, so it’s perfect for last minute gifts. You can print it out as a card or send it ASAP to your BFF as a postcard.

04 This Felt Mirabel Card Is A Special Gift Mirabel Greeting Card Etsy $15 See on Etsy For a card that doubles as decor, get this Mirabel felt greeting card. Write your own special message inside for your partner. After they read it, they can frame the card for Encanto wall decor.

05 This Luisa Card Is A Strong Choice Luisa Valentine's Love Card Etsy $5 See on Etsy You don’t have to be under pressure like Luisa to find the right gift. Just letting your partner know how much you care with a card is enough. This Valentine’s Day card on Etsy even features an adorable picture of Luisa and one of her donkeys on the front.

06 This Encanto Valentine’s Day Card Is Magical Encanto Valentine's Day Card Etsy $7 See on Etsy If your partner or friend loves the entire Madrigal family, you’ll want to get them this Encanto card that features all your fave characters like Mirabel, Luisa, and Antonio. It also lets them know how magical they are to you like the Madrigal family.

07 This “Dos Oruguitas” Valentine’s Day Card Pays Tribute To Abuela Dos Oruguitas Card Etsy $6 See on Etsy “Dos Oruguitas” is one of the most beautiful songs from Encanto. In the movie, the song plays over Abuela’s backstory of meeting and falling in love with her husband, Pedro. This emotional moment makes this “Dos Oruguitas” Valentine’s Day card super special for your loved one.