Emily in Paris is back for Season 3 on Dec. 21, and Vahdam Teas is celebrating the return of the show with a limited-edition tea set in partnership with Netflix. Plus, you have a chance to win round-trip flights to Paris for two to live out your rom-com dreams in the City of Love. The intricate tea tins are decked out with a floral design inspired by Emily’s fashionable style and packed in a gift box in the shape of a vintage suitcase — for your trip to Paris, obviously. Here’s where to get the Emily in Paris Tea Entourage Collection from Vahdam and how to enter to win a trip to Paris.

A tea set as chic as Emily Cooper herself, the Emily in Paris Tea Entourage Collection comes with four blends that will transport you to the fashion capital of the world in a sip. The tea leaves are directly sourced from India, while the blends are “inspired by Emily’s Parisian life,” per Vahdam. It comes just in time for the holidays as the perfect gift for any Emily in Paris fans in your life — or the perfect self-gift for your Season 3 marathon. You’ll also want to enter the Instagram competition to win free round-trip flights to France, because it’s free, of course, and it’s the best way to channel Cooper’s Instagram-worthy stay in the most romantic city in the world.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Where To Buy Emily in Paris Tea Entourage Collection

The stylish tea tins launched on Vahdam’s site on Dec. 21, the same day as the Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere. The collection includes four floral blends with 12 tea bags of each flavor:

La Vie En Rose : A floral blend of rose petals, cranberry, pomegranate, and beetroot candy. It’s a tea blend of “all things rosy and romantic.”

: A floral blend of rose petals, cranberry, pomegranate, and beetroot candy. It’s a tea blend of “all things rosy and romantic.” Ingénue Violet : An herbal blend of hibiscus, lavender, blue pea, and blue cornflower to “bring calmness to your chaos.”

: An herbal blend of hibiscus, lavender, blue pea, and blue cornflower to “bring calmness to your chaos.” Voila! Vanilla : A light natural vanilla, cocoa nibs, and candy with flowers herbs that is “sweet and enchanting.”

: A light natural vanilla, cocoa nibs, and candy with flowers herbs that is “sweet and enchanting.” Le French Earl Grey: A black tea blend with Earl Grey, Indian black tea, blue cornflower and bergamot flavor for a drink that’s “smooth and sophisticated.”

How To Enter To Win A Trip To Paris

In celebration of Emily in Paris (which, BTW, is already renewed for Season 4), Vahdam is giving fans a chance to fly to France with an Instagram contest to win a pair of round-trip tickets to Paris. The contest is open to residents in the United States and ends at midnight ET on Jan. 10, 2023, so mark your calendar.

Here’s how to enter:

Open Instagram and head to Vahdam’s IG account.

Click on the sparkles icon to find filters created by Vahdam.

Open the “Trip to Paris” filter and hit “Try it.”

Take a photo of yourself sipping tea while dressed in your “best outfit,” per the rules. My guess is to take inspiration from Emily in Paris and channel your Parisian style.

Post your photo with the hashtag #ParisInACupOfTea.

Tag @vahdamindia in the post and follow the account.

Courtesy of Vahdam

You can sip any tea in your photo; it doesn't have to be a Vahdam Tea. Although, it may score you bonus points, as entries will be judged “on the basis of those criteria specified on our website and/or social media channels in relation to the contest,” per the rules.

The winner will get two round-trip tickets up to $2,500. Accommodations and Parisian activities are not included, but your flights will be set! Time to start planning your best Emily-inspired itinerary (and brushing up on your French, non?)