It’s been 20 years since The Office first aired on NBC in March 2005, and Ellie Kemper (Erin) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) are still feeling the love from fans. “I didn't realize The Office was going to be a lifetime-worth of really great blessings,” Kinsey tells Elite Daily.

Thanks to streaming, The Office has become easier than ever to rewatch, with many fans considering it their comfort TV show. The cast, including Kemper and Kinsey, even came together recently for a nostalgic, mini Office reunion via AT&T Business’ “Wake Up With CrAIg” campaign. The series of ads had the internet begging to “bring the same crew back for another show already.”

While a reboot of the classic isn’t on the table right now, Peacock premiered The Paper, a spinoff series, in September, reviving a lot of love for The Office once again. Now, looking back, Kemper and Kinsey are really grateful for their time at Dunder Mifflin and excited for where they are now.

Below, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and co-author of You Can Make This! dish on the 21 life lessons they wish they had known about dating, friendships, skin care, and more before they starred in The Office. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine