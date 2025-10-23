Exclusive

21 Important Life Lessons From Angela Kinsey & Ellie Kemper

The Office stars want you to hydrate, leave voice memos, and delete the dating apps.

by Elite Daily Staff
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine
21 Things I Wish I Knew At 21

It’s been 20 years since The Office first aired on NBC in March 2005, and Ellie Kemper (Erin) and Angela Kinsey (Angela) are still feeling the love from fans. “I didn't realize The Office was going to be a lifetime-worth of really great blessings,” Kinsey tells Elite Daily.

Thanks to streaming, The Office has become easier than ever to rewatch, with many fans considering it their comfort TV show. The cast, including Kemper and Kinsey, even came together recently for a nostalgic, mini Office reunion via AT&T Business’ “Wake Up With CrAIg” campaign. The series of ads had the internet begging to “bring the same crew back for another show already.”

While a reboot of the classic isn’t on the table right now, Peacock premiered The Paper, a spinoff series, in September, reviving a lot of love for The Office once again. Now, looking back, Kemper and Kinsey are really grateful for their time at Dunder Mifflin and excited for where they are now.

Below, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and co-author of You Can Make This! dish on the 21 life lessons they wish they had known about dating, friendships, skin care, and more before they starred in The Office. Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hello Sunshine
  1. “When it comes to love and relationships, you’re at the beginning. You have a lot of time. Feel free to try on a few different hats.”—Angela
  2. “Going on a single date does not signify a long-term commitment. You can go on a date, then figure out if you want to go on another date after.”—Ellie
  3. “You don’t need dating apps. I've never done a dating app, thank the Lord.”—Angela
  4. “You'll get to the other side of a breakup. You will. It might feel tough in the moment, but it will pass.”—Angela
  5. “Breakups are necessary to understand what it is that you want from a relationship. See any breakup as information.”—Ellie
  6. “There are some friendships that are there for a season and that's fine. And then, there are some that will always be there. It's OK to have friends that are just there for a chapter of your life. It doesn't mean that they weren't meant to be there for you.”—Angela
  7. “You might reconnect with someone after years, and it's a new stage of that friendship. That can be so beautiful.”—Ellie
  8. “Reaching back out to someone that you haven't connected with in a while is possible. Something amazing can come from that.”—Ellie
  9. “Leave your friends voice memos.”—Ellie
  10. “Hollywood is a lot of smoke and mirrors. Find your people and don't worry about the hoopla part of it.”—Angela
  11. “Don't read what people are writing online. Don't read the comments section.”—Ellie
  12. “Stay true to yourself.”—Angela
  13. “Family is all that really matters.”—Angela
  14. “Put moisturizer on your face. I never moisturized my face. It didn't even occur to me, but do it. Just hydrate.”—Ellie
  15. “Things might be hard and you can handle it.”—Ellie
  16. “Save your blue jeans. I really wish I had saved some of my blue jeans because it all comes back. Not that you shouldn't take things and donate them. I'm just saying donate lots of stuff, but save your blue jeans.”—Angela
  17. “Things stay on the internet forever.”—Ellie
  18. “There are going to be times in life where happiness is a choice. You have to choose to get yourself up, to get yourself out there, and to find joy. Some days it doesn't come to you and some days you have to go find it.”—Angela
  19. “Sometimes, you’ve got to air it out.”—Angela
  20. “We all have more in common than you think. There are more shared goals we all want than we don't.”—Angela
  21. “Wear whatever the heck you want to wear.”—Angela
