Can TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Help You Attract A Partner?

According to TikTok, a red manicure is the way to go if you’re trying to attract a new partner. Not only is it a sexy hue that hints at power and confidence, but it also seems to remind men… of their mothers?? Freud would love this one. We did a deep dive into the evidence to see whether the theory actually works, and let me just say, it’s probably worth booking that nail appointment. READ MORE

So, EmRata & Pete Davidson Might Be A Thing Now

Let’s be real… It was only a matter of time before EmRata and Pete Davidson started dating. He does love a newly single hot girl, after all. According to sources, the most on-brand couple ever is currently “seeing each other” — and Twitter’s so happy, even Elon Musk can’t bring it down. Now they just need a good couple nickname: Pemrata? Ete? Feel free to help me workshop this. READ MORE

Freddie Prinze Jr. Doesn’t Know What Gen Z Means

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Freddie Prinze Jr. opened up about appreciating his younger fans — even if he doesn’t speak their language. “I don’t know what meta means, and I don’t know what Gen Z means,” he joked. Here’s what you should know about the actor’s dad era. READ MORE

Finally, Keke Palmer Is Hosting SNL

Christmas is coming early this year. The funniest person alive — Keke Palmer, obviously — is hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, sharing the stage with musical guest SZA. Could it get any better? READ MORE

