This awards season is going to be missing one of its mainstay power couples. Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber reportedly ended their relationship recently, heading into 2025 single. The split comes after reports that Gerber’s parents issued a warning to Butler. READ MORE

It wasn’t easy for Ryan Atwood to make Newport Beach his home in The O.C. Season 1. As an outsider from Chino, California, Ryan clashed with Newport’s high society. And Luke Ward (Chris Carmack) definitely didn’t help.

It was Luke who delivered one of the more iconic lines from the show — “Welcome to the O.C., b*tch” — after beating up Ryan at his first party. The actor who played him, though, is anything but a bully. Carmack, 44, who now stars as Dr. Atticus Lincoln in Grey’s Anatomy, may be more mild-mannered than he appears on screen, but he tells Elite Daily that playing the villain is “the fun part” of his job. READ MORE

