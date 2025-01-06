Elite Daily Newsletter: January 6, 2026
Plus, a body language expert analyzes Kylie & Timothée's PDA-filled night at the Golden Globes & more.
Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Reportedly Engaged After An "Intimate" Proposal
It’s looking like Spider-Man and MJ may have taken things to the next level. At the Jan. 5 Golden Globes, Zendaya wore a sparkling ring on her left ring finger, stirring speculation about a potential engagement to Tom Holland. And according to TMZ, the couple got engaged over the holidays. READ MORE
A Body Language Expert Analyzes Kylie & Timothée's Golden Globes PDA
Joe Alwyn Urges People To Move On From His Taylor Swift Relationship
Ruby Cruz Has Already Pitched A Sequel Idea For Bottoms
The fight club is getting back together again — well, if Ruby Cruz has her way, that is. The 24-year-old actor had a breakout moment in 2023’s high school comedy Bottoms as the overlooked but open-hearted Hazel. Since then, fans of the movie have been holding out hope for a sequel... and that includes Cruz, too. In fact, she tells Elite Daily that she’s already brought up an idea for Bottoms 2 to director Emma Seligman. READ MORE
11 Celebs & Influencers Share What They're Manifesting In 2025
From acting roles to sugar daddies. READ MORE
What TikTok's Favorite Witches Are Manifesting This Year
It’s all about setting boundaries. READ MORE
Your Fave Celebs Were Literally Shining At The 2025 Golden Globes
