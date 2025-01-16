A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 15, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Beliebers have been hanging on by a thread for about four years now, but it looks like their patience is about to pay off big time. As rumors have been swirling about Justin Bieber’s return to music, the superstar appeared to tease a new song in an eyebrow-raising clip on Instagram. Could 2025 be the year of the Bieber renaissance? READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

If you love coffee as much as Lorelai Gilmore, you’ve got to see Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day collection. The cafe’s all-new heart-inspired cups and tumblers are the perfect gift for brew babes and that special person in your life who loves a latte just as much as they love you. READ MORE

SET-JETTING

Even the cast doesn’t stay there. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

—TikTok's Cozy "Bed Nests" Might Be The Trick For Better Sleep

—The “Gen Z Pout” Has Overtaken Millennial Duck Lips

—Kate Hudson's Dating History Is Full Of A-Listers

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.