Elite Daily Newsletter: January 10, 2026
Plus, Ariana Grande has thoughts on those Audrey Hepburn biopic theories, & more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 10, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Scott Disick Says He Dates Women “A Little Younger” Than He Should
Scott Disick thinks he needs to switch up his dating patterns. During a Jan. 8 appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, Disick said he dates women “a little younger” than he should — and he admitted that he “can’t” keep up that habit. READ MORE
TRENDING
Milo Ventimiglia Acknowledges This Is Us Parallel After His House Burns Down
Ariana Grande Has Thoughts On Those Audrey Hepburn Biopic Theories
Nikki Glaser Was “Pissed” Taylor Swift Was Not At Golden Globes 2025
ICYWW...
18 Years Later, Christy Carlson Romano Reflects On Kim Possible
Christy Carlson Romano is putting herself to the ultimate test in Season 3 of Special Forces on Fox. But, then again, surviving military training is nothing new for the actor who starred as both Disney Channel’s Kim Possible and Capt. Jennifer in Cadet Kelly.
In an exclusive interview, the 40-year-old dishes on the life advice she’d give her 20-year-old self on topics of love, friendship, Hollywood, and even fashion. READ MORE
STREAMING
Timothy Simons Addresses Sasha & Morgan Changes In Nobody Wants This Season 2
The new season isn't going to pursue what Season 1 was hinting at... READ MORE
A Holes Reboot Series Is Coming, With A Major Twist
Can you dig it? READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
—This Swedish Tradition Gives You Full Permission For Friday Nights In
—“French Combs” Are The New It Girl Hair Accessory
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.