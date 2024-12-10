Elite Daily Newsletter
Plus, Barry Keoghan speaks out after his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Cooper’s wellness routine, & more.

by Elite Daily Staff
Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Swift Made This Sweet Change For Her Final Eras Show

After 149 shows, Taylor Swift has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour. On Dec. 8, Swift performed her last concert of the tour in Vancouver, Canada, and the Tortured Poets Department singer made a surprise change to the show format in honor of the last night. READ MORE

Barry Keoghan Slams “Inhumane” Messages After Sabrina Carpenter Split
A Look Inside The Star-Studded NYLON House At Art Basel

Inside Alex Cooper’s Pre-Podcast Wellness Routine

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2024, Cooper has been busier than ever: She got married to Matt Kaplan, launched several podcasts under the Unwell umbrella, hosted a range of celeb-studded events, and went on tour.

So, why add another project, Unwell Hydration, to her to-do list? “With my schedule, I’m not always 100% taking care of myself,” the Call Her Daddy host tells Elite Daily. “Sometimes, I’m overly unwell when I’m grinding. And although I want to go to the gym and eat the salad, I’m too stressed.”

The Ultimatum’s Creator Says 1 Contestant’s Exit Was A Huge Surprise
Gracie Lawrence Recalls How She First Bonded With Her New SLOCG Co-Stars

29 Gifts Elite Daily's Deputy Editor Is Giving Loved Ones This Holiday

The iPhone's Invisible Ink Feature Has Found Its Niche: Gossip

Welcome To The Era Of Junk Food TV

Pauline Chalamet Aces It

