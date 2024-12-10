Elite Daily Newsletter: December 9, 2024
Plus, Barry Keoghan speaks out after his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Cooper’s wellness routine, & more.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 9. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.
Taylor Swift Made This Sweet Change For Her Final Eras Show
After 149 shows, Taylor Swift has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour. On Dec. 8, Swift performed her last concert of the tour in Vancouver, Canada, and the Tortured Poets Department singer made a surprise change to the show format in honor of the last night. READ MORE
TRENDING
Barry Keoghan Slams “Inhumane” Messages After Sabrina Carpenter Split
A Look Inside The Star-Studded NYLON House At Art Basel
ICYWW...
Inside Alex Cooper’s Pre-Podcast Wellness Routine
In 2024, Cooper has been busier than ever: She got married to Matt Kaplan, launched several podcasts under the Unwell umbrella, hosted a range of celeb-studded events, and went on tour.
So, why add another project, Unwell Hydration, to her to-do list? “With my schedule, I’m not always 100% taking care of myself,” the Call Her Daddy host tells Elite Daily. “Sometimes, I’m overly unwell when I’m grinding. And although I want to go to the gym and eat the salad, I’m too stressed.”
STREAMING
The Ultimatum’s Creator Says 1 Contestant’s Exit Was A Huge Surprise
Gracie Lawrence Recalls How She First Bonded With Her New SLOCG Co-Stars
EDITOR’S PICKS
29 Gifts Elite Daily's Deputy Editor Is Giving Loved Ones This Holiday
MORE FUN STUFF
—The iPhone's Invisible Ink Feature Has Found Its Niche: Gossip
—Welcome To The Era Of Junk Food TV
Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.