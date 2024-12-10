A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 9. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

After 149 shows, Taylor Swift has wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour. On Dec. 8, Swift performed her last concert of the tour in Vancouver, Canada, and the Tortured Poets Department singer made a surprise change to the show format in honor of the last night. READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2024, Cooper has been busier than ever: She got married to Matt Kaplan, launched several podcasts under the Unwell umbrella, hosted a range of celeb-studded events, and went on tour.

So, why add another project, Unwell Hydration, to her to-do list? “With my schedule, I’m not always 100% taking care of myself,” the Call Her Daddy host tells Elite Daily. “Sometimes, I’m overly unwell when I’m grinding. And although I want to go to the gym and eat the salad, I’m too stressed.”

STREAMING

EDITOR’S PICKS

MORE FUN STUFF

—The iPhone's Invisible Ink Feature Has Found Its Niche: Gossip

—Welcome To The Era Of Junk Food TV

—Pauline Chalamet Aces It

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.