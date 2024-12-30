Elite Daily Newsletter: December 27, 2024
Your January 2025 Horoscope Is Full Of Romance & Creativity
Give yourself a pat on the back, fam — you *finally* made it to 2025. As a reward, the cosmos are ready to shower you with all kinds of exciting events and activities throughout the month of January. READ MORE
Mia Rodgers & Amrit Kaur Get Why Sex Lives Fans Ship Taylor & Bela
Blake’s Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants Co-Stars “Stand With Her” Amid Legal Action
This Holiday Season, You Can Actually Grab Coffee At Luke’s Diner
The Simple Joy Of Having A B*tch Eating Crackers
The term “b*tch eating crackers” refers to someone who bothers you so much, you hate everything they do. But here’s why having a BEC isn’t always a bad thing. READ MORE
An Honest Review Of Urban Decay’s 16-Hour Liquid Lipstick
I wore this $30 lipstick to my white elephant party and I got tons of compliments.
I Tried Rhode’s Barrier Butter For 3 Weeks During Cold Weather Season
Is the viral product worth the viral hype?
Why Adam Brody Avoids The Nobody Wants This Season 2 Writers’ Room
—In Laid, Stephanie Hsu Taps Into Her “Messy” Side
—The Traitors Experience Is Back In LA — Here’s How To Get Tickets
