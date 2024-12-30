A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 27. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Give yourself a pat on the back, fam — you *finally* made it to 2025. As a reward, the cosmos are ready to shower you with all kinds of exciting events and activities throughout the month of January. READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

The term “b*tch eating crackers” refers to someone who bothers you so much, you hate everything they do. But here’s why having a BEC isn’t always a bad thing. READ MORE

BEAUTY ROOM

I wore this $30 lipstick to my white elephant party and I got tons of compliments.

Is the viral product worth the viral hype?

STREAMING

MORE FUN STUFF

—My Mom Is Just A Girl, Too

—In Laid, Stephanie Hsu Taps Into Her “Messy” Side

—The Traitors Experience Is Back In LA — Here’s How To Get Tickets

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.